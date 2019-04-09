IKEA says THIS is the colour for spring – and it’s so versatile

Spring is well and truly on under way and we’re turning our interiors attention onto the hottest colours of the season. While the sun hasn’t had that many outings as we bound into April, Swedish homeware giant IKEA has already made the call that yellow is the tone that is set to brighten up our homes in the coming months.

Although this bold shade might not be for everyone, with hues from canary all the way through to a subtler mustard on offer, there’s truly something for all tastes. Whether you choose to splash a shade of yellow over a statement wall or add some low-key yellow accents in the form soft furnishings, is totally up to you.

Commenting on this on-trend colour Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader at IKEA UK and Ireland says, ‘Yellow can be incorporated into the home in a variety of ways. For a gentle touch, use textiles such as the MAJGULL curtains or the LANGSTED rug, to introduce subtle colour tones into different rooms, whilst still creating an impact.

‘Larger pieces of furniture such as the STRANDMON wing chair or INDUSTRIELL chair will make a bolder statement in the kitchen or living room and will help to fully welcome the new season into your home.’

Ready to style your home yellow? Here’s some of IKEA’s yellow highlights, starting from just £5!

IKEA GRIMSÅS Pendant lamp



Project, rather than paint, pattern onto your wall courtesy of this contemporary ceiling shade.

Buy now: GRIMSÅS Pendant Lamp, £50, IKEA

IKEA GULLKLOCKA Cushion Cover

The soft chenille fabric on this colourful cushion is perfect for snuggling up to. It’s also ideal for adding texture to any given space.

Buy now: GULLKLOCKA Cushion Cover, £5, IKEA

IKEA INDUSTRIELL CHAIR



Video Of The Week

Add a pop of colour and some industrial chic to your dining table or home desk, with this retro-style chair.

Buy now: INDUSTRIELL CHAIR, £80, IKEA

IKEA LANGSTED RUG

This low pile rug is soft underfoot, and can be placed next to your bed, under your coffee table or anywhere in your home that needs an injection of colour.

Buy now: LANGSTED RUG, from £8, IKEA

Will you be adding yellow to your home this spring?