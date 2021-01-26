See inside Anna Friel’s cosy home as Marcella returns to ITV this evening

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Anna Friel catapulted onto our screens in the titular role of Marcella, a gritty police drama that returns for its third season this evening. However, before we all cosy down for an evening of drama and suspense, we thought we’d take a quick peek around Anna Friel’s home.

The 44-year-old star lives in Windsor, Berkshire with her daughter Gracie, where the pair have spent lockdown together. From a gorgeous fireplace to bespoke two-seater bar stools, Anna’s got an eye for interiors and has made her Georgian home a cosy and welcoming space.

Anna Friel’s Home

Living Room

Anna Friel’s living space is decorated in a teal with an industrial-style steel floor lamp. However, the true statement piece is the huge original marble fireplace with black tiles, accessorised with some pillar candles and a decorative skull.

While many of us have enjoyed the novelty of putting a fake fire on our TVs with the help of YouTube, Anna loves having the fire on as it creates the feeling of another presence in the room.

‘Always loved that Rhys taught me that a live fire is like having another person in the room. I agree. Could watch it for hours’, she says. We definitely agree.

Study

Anna has transformed an ordinary study area into a swoon-worthy mini library. The space is kitted out with stylish black bookshelves filled with books. In her mini library, there are also some decorative items scattered around for the ultimate shelfie, including a mini-bust and statue and black and white artwork.

Like many of us, Anna has clearly nailed the optimal Zoom set up in lockdown, with her laptop positioned at just the right height on a couple of hardbacks in front of her elegant armchair, hot drink on hand.

Kitchen

In Anna’s kitchen there’s also a black unit with gold hardware and a marble worktop. The natural wooden flooring and dining table, bold patterned curtains and traditional lighting fixtures give the ground floor space a classic, country feel.

The Rochdale-born actress shared her purchase of two two-seater bar stools designed by her pal in a stunning floral print for her kitchen/dining area.

‘Been waiting for these bad boys for a while. Two-seater bar stools’, she wrote. ‘Had them in LA and couldn’t find any here. My lovely friend Shelley designs and makes bespoke furniture take a look @birch_maple’

‘I love William Morris fabrics. So we worked on that basis. Had to share as I LOVE them.’ The Morris-inspired print features striking peacock feathers, woodland creatures, leaves and delicate flowers.

It looks like her dog’s also a fan.

We’re also loving her gold edged dressing table mirror that’s giving us definite Bridgerton vibes.

Balcony

Outside is a balcony where Anna was able to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pass by in a horse and carriage on their wedding day. What an amazing spot! Serious balcony envy.

What is your favourite room in this stunning home?