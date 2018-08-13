Teepee sales soar as Brits embrace summer staycations

The glorious sunny weather so far this summer has encouraged glamping galore. Forget traditional tents, the hottest way to set up camp this summer is in a trendy teepee. Reports show teepee sales are soaring, with over three thousand sold on eBay in July alone!

The only one way to camp out in style this summer…

Summer showers are forecast to continue this week, but fear not! This fashionable accessory is just as ideal indoors, as it it is for gardens.

Children’s rooms and playrooms are being transformed up and down the country with the simple addition of a quirky teepee. The attractive alternative to a tent can provide a place place to play, while adding a playful touch to the decor.

‘Our research shows that 2018 is the year of the Great British Staycation. Parents are looking to recreate the memories of their childhood with their own kids. Their UK holidays brought up-to-date with the latest tech, kit and holiday accessories.’ explains Murray Lambell, Vice President of UK Trading at eBay.

It’s not only teepees Brits are shopping for! Comfy airbeds have seen a spike in sales, up 167 per cent in the last month.

