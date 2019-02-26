JD Williams launch exclusive Joe Browns home collection – and it’s blooming beautiful

The fashion-forward collection is perfect to give homes a spring makeover
Tamara Kelly

Joe Browns, best known for men and women’s fashion, has teamed up with JD Williams to create an exclusive homeware collection.

Like the signature floral clothing designs, the collection is bursting with blooms.

The debut homeware range offers all the ingredients to transform homes this spring – the 49 piece collection spans bedding, soft furnishings, furniture, wallpaper and accessories.

The Joe Browns collection will launch March 4th, exclusively sold at JD Williams – it will not be sold on the Joe Browns’ website.

New Joe Browns homeware at JD Williams

‘We’ve approached homewares in the same creative way as we approach our clothing styles,’ explains Simon Brown, founder and managing director of Joe Browns. ‘Our designers work incredibly hard to create remarkable pieces that add an individual touch to our customer’s homes – as we do their wardrobes.’

Joe Browns bedding collection at JD Williams

Joe Browns

Floral Duvet, from £40

JD Williams says of the new collaboration, ‘Inspired by enchanted English woodlands, we add a unique Joe Browns twist to create an eclectic and striking range.’

‘Our collection is for those in search of statement pieces for their home. The luxurious fabrics create a feeling of comfort and luxury, whilst the unique designs and prints add a layer of intrigue.’

Joe Browns

Floral Stag Digital Print Duvet Set, from £40

Catering for the JD Williams customer the range is stylish but totally affordable – with prices starting from just £15, up to £599.

‘Floral Stag’ duvet set. Inspired by the British countryside the design features large blousy florals alongside a few woodland characters. A bold colour palette of fuchsia pink, teals and ultra violet creates a striking design.

Joe Browns furniture collection at JD Williams

Joe Browns

Animal Two Seater Sofa, £449

Joining the existing sofa and armchair collection at JD Williams, the Joe Browns range features decorative new pieces – all at affordable prices.

Joe Browns

Pillowback Floral Two Seater Sofa, £499

While there are more traditional country-inspired furniture pieces, one of the new designs is the modern Pillowback sofa above. The bold velvet-feel sofa is striking in blue with accent coloured buttoning.

Joe Browns

Accent Chair, £349

An otherwise plain Wingback armchair is given a Joe Browns style makeover with the addition of a floral fabric backing.

Joe Browns

Wild Curiosity Wooden Furniture, from £109

The stylish wooden furniture featured in the range has everything from sideboards to coffee tables. Even the wooden furniture designs feature signature floral motifs.

Joe Browns wallpaper collection at JD Williams

Joe Browns

Joe Browns Wallpapers, £TBC

The wallpaper echos the fabric prints, all adorned with bold blooms and woodland creatures.

Joe Browns accessories collection at JD Williams

Joe Browns

Floral Fantasy Trial Wool Rug, from £49 to £199

The new rug designs are ideal for adding interest to floors. The colour palette continues to be one of rich jewel tones.

Rabbit Table Lamp, £55

The star of the show is most certainly the rabbit, especially when featured as a statement lamp. The bronze-look base is accentuated with a bold teal shade.

Joe Browns

Round Check Pouffe, £40

The soft-furnishings accessories are striking in a country classic check.

This new collection is available from Monday 4th March.

