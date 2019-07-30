John Lewis & Partners reveals the HOTTEST buys snapped up to beat the heatwave

Fuelled by record temperatures, us Brits shopped tenfold for all the summer ‘essentials’. Retail giant John Lewis reports impressive sales of BBQs, fans and more during the heatwave, as we equipped our homes and gardens to enjoy/combat the heat. With summer only having just begun, we predict sales of heatwave buys to increase further still.

It may be uncertain times for our economy right now. But these stats indicated one thing is for sure – when the mercury rises, we Brits shop!

Last week’s heatwave saw sales rocket of the below hot weather essentials at John Lewis & Partners.

When the sun shines we make the most of it and head outside at every opportunity. And to make us all the more comfy, deckchair and lounger sales rocketed up 33 per cent last week. BBQ accessories were also up 32 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, in 37 degree heat, paddling pools made a splash, with sales reportedly increasing by 42 per cent. We didn’t just want to cool ourselves down – we didn’t neglect our plants and flowers. Hoses, sprinklers and watering cans saw sales increase by 59 per cent in the same week.

While we’re outside, we’re staying hydrated. What’s more, sustainability is increasingly playing on our minds, with reusable water bottle sales up 20 per cent in that one week.

In other refreshment news, reusable ice cubes were also up a whopping 40 per cent. You can’t really serve G&Ts without ice, right? So we’re not surprised.

While the heat is glorious when lying in the garden or the park, it’s a different story when lying in bed! To help combat uncomfortable hot nights, we’ve cottoned on to the number of clever products that can help to keep us cool.

From fans, with sales are up a staggering 120 per cent, to temperature balancing bedding, up 71 per cent.

How many of the items did/do you plan on buying this summer?