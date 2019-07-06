If you thought pool inflatables were so last year, think again. Inflatable unicorns and flamingos are back, bigger and better than ever for summer 2019 – next stop Aldi!

Prepare yourself for Instagram-worthy summer snaps with Aldi’s selection of crazily affordable unicorn inflatables and accessories. With prices start from just £1.99, these gems won’t be floating around for long.

Available to pre-order online from tomorrow, buy in store from Sunday 14th July ! Shoppers need to be quick, because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

We just can’t get enough of inflatable pool floats! Maybe it’s the big kid in all of us or simply the potential to take winning poolside snapshots, we can’t say – all we know is we STILL love them.

What a vision! They beauties from Aldi are enough to make us book a holiday on the spot – although we fear we’d need a suitcase for the pool flats alone!

The XL sizes are just that, they really are huge – and yet because it’s Aldi, they are still very reasonably priced at £19.99. We’ll take one of each to go please.

So are you a true unicorn fan if you don’t have a gigantic inflatable unicorn sprinkler?! This majestic creature is sure to melt the hearts of fans, of any age. The fabulous inflatable is also available in a T-Rex design.

It’s the first year these fabulous garden accessories has been available at Aldi, we predict they will be an instant sell-out. If you want one for your little ones, best be the first in the queue.

A family-fun waterside is the perfect accessory to accompany the quirky animal sprinklers.

Coming soon: Giant Inflatable Water Sprinklers, £39.99, Aldi

Coming soon: Waterslide, £12.99, Aldi



The extra large Flamingo inflatable ride-on pool flat is a thing of pure beauty.

Coming soon: XL Flamingo Ride on Float, £19.99, Aldi

Keep cool in style with unicorn iced treats. The world is your oyster with this fun moulds, you can freeze just about anything you can pout. From home-made ice cream to iced tea or fruit flavoured popsicles. The unicorns are our favourite, however there are also available in an adorable dinosaurs.

Coming soon: Animal Ice Lolly Moulds, £2.99, Aldi

As leaders in stocking ‘trending’ accessories, we knew Aldi would keep our summer spirits afloat!

Drift into summer in a suitably fashionable style with any one of these fun accessories.