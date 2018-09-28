Is this new John Lewis House range its most affordable yet?

It's totally on-trend and spot on for price, what's not to love?

House for John Lewis caters for its customer’s appetite for thoughtfully created designs and quality at affordable prices. The latest John Lewis House range is ticking all the boxes.

Print and pattern is especially key within this latest collection. With animal print and fashionable polka dots, adorning all manner of home accessories, it’s very on-trend. With wallpapers at only £15 a roll and designer-look tableware from £4, it’s also highly affordable.

It’s a bold statement, but this could well be the most affordable game-changing John Lewis range to date!

Come see for yourself…

Latest John Lewis House designs…

Cheetah print

Animal print has gone wild this season! From zebra stripes to leopard print spots the animal kingdom is dominating the world of interiors this season.

The House collection is ahead of the trend with the new cheerful Cheetah design. Found across textiles, wallpaper, lighting and tableware pieces – it’s giving homes a hit of subtle animal print.

Buy now: Cheetah Table lamp, £45, House by John Lewis

The playful Cheetah print was originally hand-drawn by Amie Jones, from in-house Design Studio.

The eye-catching metallics help to create uplifting, beautiful and practical pieces.

Buy now: Spot Wallpaper, £15 a roll, House by John Lewis

Buy now: Small Round Platter, £20, House by John Lewis

Mini spot print

Another hero print for the House AW18 collection is the flecked spot print. Designed by Naomi Barber, also from the in-house Design Studio, the design has a beautifully artistic feel.

The abstract dot design on porcelain white china is perfect to add to an existing white dinnerware set – ideal should you have extra guests over for tea!

Buy now: Mini Spot Dinner Plate, £6, House by John Lewis

The matching tea towels offer a decorative touch to any everyday accessory. In addition the abstract spot print the design incorporates playful slogans of ‘Coffee never sleeps’ and ‘Daily grind’.

Any one of theses stylish pieces in this collection can instantly transform a room.