The tree skirt is the unsung hero of the Christmas decorating world. When decorating the tree we tend to think first and foremost of the star, the baubles and the lights – often forgetting about the perfect finishing touch, the humble tree skirt.

This handy accessory hides a multitude of sins, from unattractive water buckets on real trees to unsightly metal feet on artificial trees. John Lewis tree skirts are up significantly on last year, with more designs than ever.

Whether your tree is up or its going up over the next few days it’s not too late to dress the base to perfection.

John Lewis tree skirts

John Lewis has reported sales are up 12 per cent from last year alone. With traditional rattan designs to more jazzy sequin numbers there’s a tree skirt to suit all tree decors.

The faux fur tree skirt

‘Wicker tree skirts still remain the most popular, but we have found this year customers are also showing interested in both fur (above) and sequin tree skirts. Highlighting an increased desire to make the tree more luxurious and glamorous.’ says Dan Cooper, John Lewis & Partner Christmas Buyer.

Buy now: Amber Faux Fur Tree skirt, £50, John Lewis & Partners

The wicker tree skirt

Rustic willow and rattan skirts are still the popular choice. Timeless and smart, it’s easy to see why they remain in the best-selling position. To offer more choice on this traditional style john Lewis has increased the range to include various colourways – Espresso, Distressed white and Natural.

Buy now: Emerald Willow Tree Skirt, £35, John Lewis

The glitter tree skirt

So successful was the £40 sequin tree skirt, it has sold out online – only available now in stores. This design is the perfcet way to add an instant glam finishing touch to any tree. The glitter reflects the tree lights and gives off a twinkling warm glow.

The snow tree skirt

This unique design is inspired by idyllic snow covered landscapes. Recreating a snow scene is sure to add peace and tranquillity to your home this Christmas.

Buy now: Moonstone Faux Fur Tree Skirt, £50, John Lewis & Partners

Like getting your money’s worth? This key accessory can be used year after year, no matter the tree of choice, making it a worthwhile investment.

Which design would you choose to dress your tree to perfcet this Christmas?