We’re welcomed inside June Sarpong’s home to see how she’s transformed her living room with pre-loved furniture.

TV Presenter and campaigner, June visited her nearest British Heart Foundation home store looking for some upcycling inspiration. What she found, along with the help of interior designer and warrior on waste Lynne Lambourne, were some hidden treasures to furnish her new home.

More from stores: You’d never guess this glam furniture is from the British Heart Foundation

At home with June Sarpong

The trip to her local store proved very fruitful. Together the pair found several pre-loved pieces to furnish June’s new pad. Including a characterful armchair for £40, a vintage cabinet display for £40 and unique lighting from £20. They also found a solid wood dining table for £60.

‘When it comes to decorating your home, I think the way forward is upcycling and going to your local charity shop, ‘says June Sarpong, TV Presenter and Campaigner. ‘To find unique gems which no one else has. I’ve picked up a great chair, which unbelievably, was just £40.’ she goes on to say.

June showcases just how cool pre-loved furniture can be. Her new dining table, revamped with a lick of paint, sits perfectly at home in her dining space. Surrounded by ultra modern ‘Ghost’ dining chairs the table suddenly becomes a touch more contemporary – proving all tastes can afford to shop second-hand items.

The table is dressed with a glass-blown vase filled with willowy peacock feathers to add a wow factor – we’d expect nothing less in June Sarpong’s home.

June’s new armchair provides the perfect place to relax after a hard days work. Styled simply with co-ordinating throws and cushion. The armchair sits in front of the smart bench-style seating she’s created on the ledge, using a row of occasional cushions

Behind the pre-loved movement June is championing creating an eclectic style. She hopes that her support will inspire others to use their imagination, with their second-hand purchases raising money for charity – and help the environment.

With June’s support, the BHF wants to encourage interior enthusiasts to give their home a style update the charitable way. With 190 home stores across the UK, it’s never been easier to shop second-hand furniture and homewares.

Video Of The Week

Last year they recycled over 42,000 tonnes of furniture and electrical products. Saving 130,000 sofas and 50,000 TVs going to waste, helping prevent 53,000 tonnes of emissions being released into the atmosphere. Raising almost £30 million in the process!

Makeover with a difference: How Buckingham Palace would look with a modern makeover

The charity is always striving to raise awareness of sustainability. They want to make all shoppers, looking to purchase affordable items for their homes, consider it as an option.

Knowing it’s a great way to bag a bargain, without compromising on quality or style.