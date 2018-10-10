Keeping up with the Jones’ – inside Strictly stars Neil and Kayta Jones’ house

Instagram provides a candid insight into their life behind closed doors

The Strictly Come Dancing stars may well be holed up at home for a while, to let the dust settle on ‘those’ news stories surrounding their marriage. For those who missed it, last weekend professional dancer Katya Jones was caught sharing a kiss with her partner Seann Walsh.

It’s safe to say Katya and husband Neil will be needing some quiet time, away from the spotlight. There’s no place like home to provide a comforting retreat from the world.

Take a tour of this celebrity home: Inside Holly Willoughby’s house – we reveal her interior style secrets

We’ve taken a look behind the scenes to see what happy home life is like for the married dance professionals.

Living room

Here we get a glimpse at the glitzy living area. The timeless grey upholstered sofa is the perfect choice for this fashionable scheme. An abundance of comfy cushions makes this an inviting space to sit and watch Sunday night’s results show.

A contemporary trunk with black leather trim makes a great coffee table.

Kitchen

The couples’ kitchen is ultra modern. The sleek high gloss white units are paired with a quartz-effect worktop.The streamlined units have quirky strip lights, to give the kitchen a little razzle dazzle.

Integrated high-end appliances must come in handy for prepare quick, easy meals for the busy dancing couple.

The couple share their beautiful home with beloved pooch Crumble.

Bedroom

Here’s Miss Crumble enjoying a spot of chill time! The bedroom is fashionable in on-trend greys, finished off with a cute polka dot bedding set.

When it’s not a spot bedding, it’s a suit check print. Both effortlessly stylish options.

The living room is the space where the couple have embraced a splash of colour – with a yellow lamp. The over-sized canary yellow floor lamp creates a real style statement. Further accessories include a simple wooden leg table and a faux fur textured rug.

Balcony

What a sun trap. Taking a break from his dance routines, Neil enjoys a well earned cuppa out on the balcony. The glass surrounds suggests how modern the property is.

Here’s comedian Seann Walsh with his dance partner Katya Jones in happier times, before the scandal broke!

In spite of all the drama, we hope this couple ‘keeeeeeeeeps dancing’!