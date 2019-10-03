If your little one is a Halloween fanatic and already pestering you to watch Hocus Pocus and Coraline every evening for the next month, then we have the perfect treat for them – their very own kid’s haunted house.

Haunted houses are one of the best parts about Halloween, but if you’re not crazy about paying a small fortune for strangers in costumes to jump out at you then we have the next best thing. Why not treat your little monsters (and your nerves) to their very own kid’s haunted house for just £9.99 from The Range? The house promises to give your kids hours of fun over the spooky holiday.

Kid’s haunted house

The build-your-own kid’s haunted house can be coloured in and slotted together with ease. Or slotted together and then coloured in, the choice is up to you.

The kid’s haunted house is the perfect centrepiece for any Halloween party ,either in your living room or garden. Simply build it and let the kids loose with the colouring pencils, or (washable) felt-tip pens if you’re brave. We’d hide the Sharpies from the youngest ones though!

When the kid’s haunted house was posted on The Range’s Instagram it quickly clocked up 1,243 likes and 186 comments with eager parents keen to pick one up for their kids, including:

‘I’m so tempted’

‘Let’s go and get one tomorrow’

‘I bet the girls would love this to colour in! 🎃🖍🎨🕸🦇’

One mum who tried the haunted house a few years ago gave it a glowing reviewing, saying: ‘I got that for my daughter a long time ago, she coloured it in. Played for hours with it.’

The house is 94cm high and 73cm wide, and is the perfect spooky playhouse for any aspiring mini-Dracula, complete with a small chimney, dramatic curved door and a cut-out window with mock shutters.

The haunted house is dripping in spiders and surrounded by sweet treats and pumpkins, begging to be coloured in. Why not go a step further and decorate inside and out with faux cobwebs, ghost bunting and a little battery-powered tea lights to add an eery glow.

Will you be giving your little monsters a treat this Halloween?