We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When everywhere we turn right now seems to be doom and gloom, it’s important to find some colour in our lives to cheer and inspire. Thankfully the new shade of KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is anything but dull!

KitchenAid’s colour of the year, Kyoto Glow, is a vibrant and optimistic green and the latest addition to the 23 colours already available. It’s the perfect shade to raise a smile and just the thing to boost the mood of both professional and home cooks finding themselves with a little extra time for baking.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Kyoto Glow

Buy now: Artisan Stand Mixer in Kyoto Glow, £599, KitchenAid

OK, it’s not on the cheap side, but KitchenAid mixers have long held gravitas in the world of baking, having made many a star appearance on shows like The Great British Bake Off.

It comes complete with a variety of attachments including a flat beater, dough hook and six-wire whip and pouring shield. As well as the stainless steel 4.8L bowl, there’s a handy 3L bowl that’s ideal for preparing smaller batches and sits inside the larger one for easy storage.

If you feel like getting even more adventurous in the kitchen, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has 15 optional accessories, including tools for making fresh pasta and a transparent pouring shield, so you can add ingredients without splashing but still have a clear view of what’s going on in the bowl. Slicing, chopping, grating, peeling, juicing and spiralising – it’s all at your fingertips!

With all this extra time at home, there’s no better time to experiment.

KitchenAid Artisan K400 Blender in Kyoto Glow

Buy now:

If you’re more of a smoothie freak – who doesn’t love a smoothie? – then get your hands on KitcheAid’s new Kyoto Glow blender. The Artisan K400 Blender has a sturdy die-cast metal base and unique asymmetric blades for powering through ingredients. There are three pre-set recipe programs for crushed ice, icy drinks and smoothies, plus a five-speed dial.

Did someone say margaritas in the garden?