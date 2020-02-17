We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hold the flatpack furniture because a new IKEA Instagram filter has launched – to offer the ultimate personality test for fans of the much-loved Swedish homeware brand!

‘Which IKEA icon are you?’ is the latest online craze set to sweep the nation – especially devoted shoppers.

If your Disney character left you in dismay (mine was Captain Hook?!) this new icons game might suit you better!

With the ‘What X Are You’ filter trend dominating the world of Instagram, you can now determine which cult IKEA product embodies you best…

Which IKEA icon are you?

Whether you’re a big softie like the Ludde sheepskin rug, a saucy romantic like the Sensuell pan or strong and dependable like the Frakta bag, it’s time to find out which IKEA icon you are.

To play along simply go to @ikeauk’s Instagram account, and click on the filters section.

Here are the IKEA icons you could be paired with and what they say about you…

Swedish meatballs – traditional and uncomplicated, you enjoy life’s simple pleasures

Frakta bag – Strong, dependable and love to make a bold statement

Billy Bookcase – Book lover with a timeless style

Allen key – Goal achiever and peacekeeper, you bring everyone together and can turn anything around

Kallax shelves – Practical and organised

Strandon armchair – Classy and cultured

Hemnes bed – Calm and collected daydreamer

Famnig Hjarta cushion – Extrovert socialite who also gives the best hugs

Sensuell pan – A romantic who likes things a little saucy, steamy and occasionally stirs up trouble

Blahaj shark – Big kid at heart, you’re care-free, easy-going and yes, a little random!

Ludde sheepskin rug – the softie who is fluffy on the inside

Glimma tealights – Easily influences people, you set the mood wherever you go

Which IKEA best-seller will you be?