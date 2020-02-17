Trending:

Which IKEA icon are you? Fun new filter determines which best-seller suits you

Swipe to find out...
    • Hold the flatpack furniture because a new IKEA Instagram filter has launched – to offer the ultimate personality test for fans of the much-loved Swedish homeware brand!

    ‘Which IKEA icon are you?’ is the latest online craze set to sweep the nation – especially devoted shoppers.

    If your Disney character left you in dismay (mine was Captain Hook?!) this new icons game might suit you better!

    With the ‘What X Are You’ filter trend dominating the world of Instagram, you can now determine which cult IKEA product embodies you best…

    IKEA Instagram filter with Hemnes bed

    Image credit: IKEA, iconic Hemnes bed – says you’re a calm and collected daydreamer

    Which IKEA icon are you?

    Whether you’re a big softie like the Ludde sheepskin rug, a saucy romantic like the Sensuell pan or strong and dependable like the Frakta bag, it’s time to find out which IKEA icon you are.

    To play along simply go to @ikeauk’s Instagram account, and click on the filters section.

    IKEA Instagram filter newly launched

    Image credit: IKEA

    Here are the IKEA icons you could be paired with and what they say about you…

    Swedish meatballs – traditional and uncomplicated, you enjoy life’s simple pleasures
    Frakta bag – Strong, dependable and love to make a bold statement
    Billy Bookcase – Book lover with a timeless style
    Allen key – Goal achiever and peacekeeper, you bring everyone together and can turn anything around
    Kallax shelves – Practical and organised
    Strandon armchair – Classy and cultured
    Hemnes bed – Calm and collected daydreamer
    Famnig Hjarta cushion – Extrovert socialite who also gives the best hugs
    Sensuell pan – A romantic who likes things a little saucy, steamy and occasionally stirs up trouble
    Blahaj shark – Big kid at heart, you’re care-free, easy-going and yes, a little random!
    Ludde sheepskin rug – the softie who is fluffy on the inside
    Glimma tealights – Easily influences people, you set the mood wherever you go

    Which IKEA best-seller will you be?

