Step inside broadcaster Laura Jackson’s London home – to see her new season must-haves

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • This week Next unveiled an interiors edit with broadcaster, author and Hoste founder, Laura Jackson. The Laura Jackson Home Edit is a curated range of furniture, dinnerware, textiles and accessories from the new season Next Home collection.

    From sumptuous velvet chairs to stylish serving ware and vintage-inspired bedding, the edit offers a range of timeless pieces for every room. All styled in Laura’s beautiful East London home. Upon hearing the news we were just as excited to enjoy a snoop around Laura’s house as we were about the edit…

    Laura Jackson in her kitchen

    Image credit: Next Home

    ‘I am so excited to be working with Next on a homeware edit’ exclaims Laura. Like many of their customers she delights, ‘One thing I love about shopping at Next Home is everything is in one place.’

    ‘I know I can pick up something really beautiful for my daughter’s bedroom (obsessed with the bear washing basket) as well as find something special for the kitchen – hello new trifle dish. And something for the bedroom – add white ruffle bedding to basket! For me, I love mixing high street with vintage to create a lived-in, personalised space which evolves as my family grows.’

    The Laura Jackson Next Home edit

    Pink hallway with wicker console

    Image credit: Next Home

    We love everything about Laura’s hallway! From the powdery pink hue on the walls to the decorative touches, and that’s not to mention her new console. The on-trend piece sits perfectly to add stylish storage to this small hallway space.

    Buy now: Noah Tall Console, £299, Next Home

    black metal bar trolley

    Image credit: Next Home

    Laura hosts supper clubs, so obviously knows a thing or two about entertaining. It’s there no surprise her Edit includes an ‘of the moment’ drinks trolley. This contemporary design features a bottle holder rack and glass storage too, plus wheels for ease when moving. Sold.

    Buy now: Bar Drinks Trolley, £200, Next Home

    nursery with flower mural and yellow armchair

    Image credit: Next Home

    Can we please talk about how beautiful this room is, from the blousy floral wallpaper to the colour co-ordinated accessories! For her daughter’s nursery Laura has chosen to add the absolutely adorable Teddy storage baskets (from £25). Do you think those are ok in adult bedrooms, asking or a friend?

    She’s also added the comfy Lacey chair in the delectable ochre shade. The rainbow stripe rug is the Harry design, prices start from £65.

    Buy now: Lacey Armchair, £250, Next Home 

    Image credit: Next Home

    As Laura rightly said, you can literally shop every room and find a stylish treat – all in one go. The edit features this simple yet sophisticated Ruffle Edge duvet set, from £20.

    Which from Laura’s edit is your favourite?

     

