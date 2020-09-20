We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This week Next unveiled an interiors edit with broadcaster, author and Hoste founder, Laura Jackson. The Laura Jackson Home Edit is a curated range of furniture, dinnerware, textiles and accessories from the new season Next Home collection.

From sumptuous velvet chairs to stylish serving ware and vintage-inspired bedding, the edit offers a range of timeless pieces for every room. All styled in Laura’s beautiful East London home. Upon hearing the news we were just as excited to enjoy a snoop around Laura’s house as we were about the edit…

‘I am so excited to be working with Next on a homeware edit’ exclaims Laura. Like many of their customers she delights, ‘One thing I love about shopping at Next Home is everything is in one place.’

‘I know I can pick up something really beautiful for my daughter’s bedroom (obsessed with the bear washing basket) as well as find something special for the kitchen – hello new trifle dish. And something for the bedroom – add white ruffle bedding to basket! For me, I love mixing high street with vintage to create a lived-in, personalised space which evolves as my family grows.’

The Laura Jackson Next Home edit

We love everything about Laura’s hallway! From the powdery pink hue on the walls to the decorative touches, and that’s not to mention her new console. The on-trend piece sits perfectly to add stylish storage to this small hallway space.

Buy now: Noah Tall Console, £299, Next Home

Laura hosts supper clubs, so obviously knows a thing or two about entertaining. It’s there no surprise her Edit includes an ‘of the moment’ drinks trolley. This contemporary design features a bottle holder rack and glass storage too, plus wheels for ease when moving. Sold.

Buy now: Bar Drinks Trolley, £200, Next Home

Can we please talk about how beautiful this room is, from the blousy floral wallpaper to the colour co-ordinated accessories! For her daughter’s nursery Laura has chosen to add the absolutely adorable Teddy storage baskets (from £25). Do you think those are ok in adult bedrooms, asking or a friend?

She’s also added the comfy Lacey chair in the delectable ochre shade. The rainbow stripe rug is the Harry design, prices start from £65.

Buy now: Lacey Armchair, £250, Next Home

As Laura rightly said, you can literally shop every room and find a stylish treat – all in one go. The edit features this simple yet sophisticated Ruffle Edge duvet set, from £20.

