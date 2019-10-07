Renowned for its enamelled cast iron cookware, available in a whole rainbow of colours, Le Creuset’s Soirée casserole dish is the latest limited edition piece to be launched from the iconic brand.

Playing homage to the luxurious style of 1920’s, the opulent blue-green of the new Deep Teal Le Creuset’s Soirée casserole dish has been elevated with a gold-emblazoned pattern.

Le Creuset’s Soirée casserole dish

Buy now: Soirée 24cm cast iron signature round casserole dish, £290, Le Creuset

Inspired by an era of sophistication when Art Deco was all the rage and Le Creuset’s foundry had just sprung up in Fresnoy-le-Grand. The new Le Creuset’s Soirée casserole dish features a stunning gold decal all around its middle, as well as it’s lid, with a shinning gold handle to finish.

Delighting cooks and collectors alike, it still features the unrivalled cooking performance we’ve come to expect of Le Creuset cast iron in the Kitchen. However, the Soirée turns every dish into a showstopper, with an extra helping of decadence.

Serve up soups, casseroles, steamed mussels and more from this stunning cookware, that celebrates and captures a time when entertaining was an art form.

Part of the new Flavour Revival Collection, which has been launched by Le Creuset in time to welcome the new roaring twenties when the new year arrives. It’s designed to inspire opulent dinner parties and give even the busiest of people a break from their hectic schedules and indulge in some much needed foodie escapism.

Buy now: The Flavour Revival collection from Le Creuset

Featuring rich colours, inspired by gemstone hues, the precious shades will provide a touch of sparkle and richness to your table when entertaining guests for lavish dinner parties this autumn. Think ruby-red Cerise, cool blue sapphire Marine, the deep jet of Satin Black and the vibrant purple amethyst of Ultra Violet.

Buy now: Ultra violet range, from £15 for a mini stoneware casserole dish, Le Creuset

And with this punchy purple shade having been launched earlier in the year as Le Creusets NEW colour of the year, you’re guaranteed to bring new age and glamour to enrich your cooking and dining at home.

Will you be adding one of these Le Creuset dishes to your collection?