We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lick are known for its considered collection of paints and wallpapers, so when it got together with London-based artist Yinka Ilori MBE, we knew we were in for something special.

The Lick x Yinka Ilori Maximalist Brights collection is all about bringing joy and optimism into the home. The collection taps into the maximalist home decor trend which has seen a resurgence over the summer and looks set to be big news this Autumn.

Yinka is known for his kaleidoscope upcycling projects and huge event space designs, injecting playful prints inspired by nature and architecture into each project. This collection is no different, with two striking wallpaper designs and five signature paint colours.

All the pieces were created during the first stages of lockdown when Yinka, like many of us, dreamt of escaping outdoors and appreciating the smaller things in life.

So, if you’re looking to get stuck into feature wall ideas you may like to consider one of these stunning new designs from the Maximalist Brights Collection available from Lick.

Lick x Yinka Ilori Maximalist Brights collection

Inspired by London architecture, the Reflection 01 wallpaper print is influenced by beautifully carved motifs on a facade.

‘In all of my works I celebrate joy and optimism through colour,’ says Yinka. ‘I want people to be inspired and invigorated by my work and I wanted to translate this into a palette that could be brought into the home. You can’t not feel joy when you look at this palette.’

When it came to the Green Palms 01 wallpaper, Yinka was inspired by nature, which you can see in the geometric palm trees at its core, with shades of green and blue taking centre stage.

‘These colours are my favourite components of my street murals that I’ve created over the last few years – happy, bright and invigorating,’ he says.

There are also five signature paint colours to go with the collection, from fresh blue and joyful pink to optimistic yellow, bold purple and confident green.

‘Yinka’s obsession with colour has inspired me from the very moment I came across his vibrant work,’ says Lick’s colour expert Natasha Bradley.

Video Of The Week

‘The use of such bold colours could typically be a little bit scary, so Yinka and I very deliberately selected a palette that can be combined in a myriad of ways. You can make your own rules for how and where to use these colours with the confidence that they balance well with each others.’

At £150 a roll, this wallpaper idea isn’t the cheapest out there, but it’s a print that will help you express yourself and create a truly striking interior.

Plus you can say that it was designed by an award-winning artist!