Joining the likes of Aldi, the Lidl advent calendars offer an affordable and fabulous way to countdown this year. And they’re heading to stores as we speak.

With a luxury candle advent calendar, a Moo Free Organic chocolate advent and a cheese-filled design (yes please!), the range has a design to suit every family member – all at super affordable prices.

The new Lidl advent calendars arrive in stores this Thursday 7th November. With prices starting from just 99p.

These advents will have you wishing it was Christmas every day…

New Lidl advent calendars

Lidl’s newly launched range of new advent calendars includes this luxury candle calendar. Presented in a tree-shaped triangular box, each door opens to reveal a miniature scented candle. The candles are a heady mix of six heavenly scents. Including lavender; citrus and herb; pomegranate; frosted pine; frankincense; apple and cinnamon.

The range also features a vegan chocolate calendar for this Christmas. Along with plenty of other offerings, from brands such as Cadbury and Hershey’s.

A house filled with cheese, what’s not to love? This Ilchester British Cheese Advent Calendar at Lidl is loaded with a delicious cheese selection.

Each of the 24 doors opens to reveal a delicious miniature cheese and an equally cheesy joke to match. Cheese fans will be treated to a variety of flavours including Jarlsberg, Double Gloucester, Cheddar and the especially festive Wensleydale with Cranberries & Gingerbread.

Free from dairy, gluten and soya, the Moo Free Organic Advent Calendar (£3.99) is filled with 25 creamy organic pieces and is completely vegan – ensuring no one has to miss out this Christmas. The Kinnerton Milk Chocolate Advent Calendars are just 99p.

Unlike the Christmas countdown itself you won’t have 24 days to get your hands on one of these calendars! Once they go on sale, they will only be in stores while stocks last.

And we predict at the affordable prices, they’ll fly off shelves quicker than Santa can span the globe!