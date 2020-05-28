We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your kids are missing the usual influx of bouncy castle parties at this time of year, make this half term a little more special with their own Lidl bouncy castle.

Lidl is selling an incredible kid’s outdoor range including a bouncy castle that will transform your garden into a dream playground. The collection lands in the middle aisle today.

Here are just a few of our favourite pieces that we are very excited about:

Lidl Bouncy Castle

The bouncy castle will offer kids hours of fun at the bargain price of £34.99. The castle is fitted with a basketball hoop and hoopla game, as well as plenty of space to bounce around.

It is made out of durable material, with eight ground spikes to anchor it in place and protective side sections for safety. The best part is that it comes in multi-coloured and pink! With a pretty fairy motif on the side.

Buy in-store: Bouncy Castle, £34.99, Lidl

Lidl Climbing Dome

This dome is perfect for little ones who love clambering on everything. It comes with ground anchors for stability during climbing and is made out of galvanised steel tubes, so it is perfectly safe for kids.

The structure is also weather protected and built to last, so should keep your kids entertained for years to come. Priced at £69.99, it is an absolute steal, with the geometric frame usually costing £199.99.

Buy in-store: Deimos Climbing Dome, £69.99, Lidl

Lidl Play Tent with Tunnel

This play tent is perfect for firing up your child’s imagination. The set comes in three pieces that can be used to together or separately.

The teepee and cube both have two openings, that can be fitted with the tunnel. This is the perfect outdoor toy to keep kids happy but a little sheltered from the sun.

Buy in-store: Play Tent with Tunnel, £12.99, Lidl

Lidl Kid’s Play & Picnic table

Buy in-store: Kids’ Play & Picnic Table, £29.99, Lidl

Video Of The Week

This clever multi-tasking table can be used for garden picnics, then lift the top off and it becomes a sand table. The removable tabletop hides two robust plastic tubs for filling with water or sand.

The table is made from sustainably sored wood and water-based glaze. It is recommended for 2 to 7 years.

The rest of the range includes everything from outdoor wooden games to a basketball hoop. Will you be making a trip to the middle of Lidl?