Chefs rejoice! There’s a new cast iron cookware option in town, and it’s a highly affordable new Lidl cast iron collection.

With the Lidl cast iron casserole dish costing just £24.99, it’s a fraction of the price of luxury brand rivals.

In addition to the cast iron the range offers stoneware dishes, from £4.99, and forged aluminium pots, from £14.99 – to aid all your cooking needs.

The new kitchen range is available to buy from tomorrow, Thursday 20th February. We predict it will fly off the shelves in no time, so be quick to shop for these pots.

NEW: Lidl cast iron cookware

Available in an array of contemporary rainbow shades, this new cookware will brighten up any kitchen. More than just good looks the cast iron casserole dishes offer cooking credentials aplenty.

The durable enamel coating ensures oven safety up to 240ºC, and suitability for all hob types including induction.

Cast iron is seen as the crème de la crème of cooking materials. And while a kitchen entirely filled with Le Creuset cookware is the dream, it’s sadly not a reality for all budgets.

How does the Lidl and Le Creuset cookware compare in price?

Lidl cast iron cookware offers a saving of £215 if buying a 4L casserole dish – against comparable dish from iconic French cookware brand, Le Creuset (£240).

Cookware so good it deserves to be on out on show!

In deliciously vibrant shades of blue, yellow and red the new cast iron and stoneware dishes will look fabulous left on the hob at all times.

The Lidl 2L stoneware oven dishes retails for just £4.99.

From oven to table in the same colourful shades. The new kitchen range also offers porcelain plate, bowl and mug Sets in the primary colours to brighten up mealtimes. You can bag the vibrant dinnerware sets for two for £8 or £4.99 each.

Sorry to stir the pot, but if you want any of these delicious new pieces you need to be quick. They’re only in stores while stocks last.