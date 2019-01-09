The discount supermarket launches a sleep saver kit to aid 'sleep better' New Year resolutions

Anyone else promise themselves they’d get better sleep, to start the New Year fresh? We did – and to help us along, we promised ourselves a new set of quality bedding. Lidl has just the thing with its new organic bedding, arriving in stores this Sunday 13th.

With high thread counts and organic cotton, this selection of duvet covers and pillowcases is ideal if you’re looking for better quality at reasonable prices.

With prices starting from just £9.99, you can’t afford to miss these buys if you’re after affordable organic cotton bedding…

Following in the footsteps of Aldi, it seems the thing to do at discount supermarket – launch a range to rival The White Company on quality.

Customers can pick up the ‘sleep saver kits’ including a duvet, pillow pair and set of luxury bed linen from only £25.67.

Count sheep in comfort with super-soft organic cotton sheets, with a percale weave that ensures breathability for the best night’s sleep. The bedding comes in three calming neutral colours, a perfect white; cream and sand.

A neutral bed linen offers hotel chic appeal, that suits any style.

The super-soft organic cotton bed linen boasts an impressive thread count.

The premium fibre-filled duvets offer a decent 13.5 Tog, ideal for colder months. The higher the tog number, the warmer the duvet. 13.5 is the standard for a warm winter duvet.

Pick up a pillow in stores this Sunday. The medium support pillows are sold as a pair, for £5.99.

The right bedding can help no end with a good night’s sleep. With supermarkets now offering good quality on a budget, it’s never been easier to up your bed linen game.

This new range will be available from Lidl stores across the UK from Sunday, while stocks last.