This cheesy delight is coming to stores tomorrow

Who doesn’t love cheesy chips? The wonder of the raclette grill has been cooking up a storm in recent years, at street food markets the world over! Fans can now create the ultimate cheesy cuisines at home with the help of Lidl’s raclette grill.

This trendy grill is enough to make your dinner guests hearts melt – when they see the irresistible lava of melt cheese ready to grace their plates!

It’s never been easier create the ultimate cheese pull in the comfort of your own home, thanks to Lidl with its affordable raclette grill. In stores from Tomorrow, Thursday 15th November, whilst stocks last!

New in! Raclette grill

With party season just around the corner, now is the time to invest in the ultimate grilling cheese machine.

The raclette skillets allow you to traditionally grill cheese to perfection. When it’s mouth-wateringly gooey, it’s ready for scraping onto chips, jacket potatoes, burgers, pasta or anything your heart desires.

Unlike some conventional grills, the high quality non-stick coating on this design will ensure that absolutely no morsel of precious cheese is wasted. There’s nothing cheese lovers hate more than wasting cheese!

The top surface is split into marble hot stone and chargrill, allowing chefs to grill all manner of meats, fish and vegetables while waiting for the bubbly cheese to melt.

Lidl’s Silvercrest grill comes complete with eight non-stick pans and plastic spatulas, to help with all your grilling needs.

The hearty grill will add a dramatic centerpiece to dining tables. The feeling will transport your guests to the Swiss Alps, for a traditional ski chalet dining experience. All you need to finish up is a fondue set, which we’re sure Lidl will do next!

Watch this space for more fabulous gadgets to wow your festive guests, this is surely on the beginning.

And what a good place to start – grilled cheese, yes please!