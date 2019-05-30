This weekend is set to be an absolute scorcher! As temperatures rise the nation will be flocking outside to make the most of the sunshine. We predict the Lidl swimming pool will be an instant sell-out. As shoppers look for ways to keep cool in their gardens during the heatwave.

Not only iis it super easy to put up, in any outdoors space it’s totally affordable. The Lidl swimming pool is selling for just £89.99, down 40 per cent from its RRP of £149.95! A pool price to delight.

The fabulous pool is available just in time for the heatwave – arriving in stores this Sunday 2nd June. The affordable pool is only on offer while stocks last, so be quick is our advice.

Beat the heatwave with affordable swimming pool

Dive head-first into summer this weekend with the help of a new 12 foot Steel Pro Swimming Pool at Lidl.

Perfect to transform gardens into your very own water park this whopping 7,480 litre capacity pool is a great buy for summer 2019. If last year was anything to go by, this year is set to be a hot one.

The model comes complete with all the key accessories to get set it up in no time, with minimal effort. Those include a filter pump, pool cover, pool surface skimmer, floating pool thermometer, chemical floater and repair patch for maintenance.

Unlike classic built-in swimming pools, this model is quick and easy to set-up – on just about any flat, even, solid surface. The pool can go straight onto the lawn the minute the sun comes out.

It’s the perfect solution for small gardens especially, because it can be taken down whenever it’s not in use. We’d just say, be mindful of water consumption.

Just the other week we brought you news of the best paddling pool to keep the children entertained. This swimming pool is one for the whole family, grown-ups and teenagers alike can enjoy this 12 foot swimming pool.

Head to Lidl this weekend if you’re looking to buy an affordable swimming pool. A great garden accessory to keep the whole family entertained this summer.

Adult supervision is recommended at all times with children, while using swimming pools.