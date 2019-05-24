The Aldi fire pit table is perfect to gather around this summer

Feel like one of the islanders this summer, with your very own fire pit table. The 3-in-1 versatile fire pit table is an online exclusive at Aldi.

Whether gathering around the fire to keep warm when evenings turn chilly in the garden or cooking a BBQ feast, this table is an all-round winner.

Unlike most Specialbuys this piece will not appear in stores, so no mad dash down to your local Aldi. The fire pit table is an online exclusive, available now while stocks last.

Aldi Multifunctional Cooking Fire pit Table

This table does the one thing we favour more and more in your kitchens, it puts the cooking right at the very heart. Cook and still get involved with the conversation, rather than being hunched over a BBQ in the corner at the other end of the patio.

In addition to being a table top grill, this quirky design includes a moveable fire bowl. Hosting BBQs will never be the same again thanks to this sociable, multifunctional table.

Easy to clean and with a removable black powder coated metal lid for when not in use, this is an essential addition to your garden for summer entertaining.

£59.99, Aldi

The plancha cooking plate and chrome plated skewer for rotisserie, allows budding chefs to show their flare for cooking.

The cover protects the cooking apparatus from the elements while outdoors, and instantly transforms the piece into an outdoor table.

Just like in the Love Island villa, the fire pit can be the place to gather on balmy summer evenings.

In the famous villa the islanders learn their fate while gathered around the iconic fire pit. It’s no doubt this spotlight that has made the fire pit such a key garden accessory in recent years.

Demand and sales have been through the roof for the last few summers along with chimineas and fire bowls. The great British summer weather could also be responsible, as we ensure evenings are warm enough to chill outside after the sun’s set.

The bargain garden table and fire pit comes complete with a three year guarantee.

Will you be gathering around a fire pit of your own this summer?