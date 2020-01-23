If you love waffles, this is the gadget for your kitchen. The new heart-shaded Lidl waffle maker is just the thing to make breafkast and brunch all the more lovely.
The easy-to-use gadget makes up to five heart-shaped waffles at once – that’s a whole lot of love per serving!
Reasosnably priced at £11.99, Lidl’s waffle maker in stores from today, while stocks last.
Related: Lakeland reveals the three kitchen must-haves we’ll be scooping up in 2020
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, if you’re into that. But we say if you love waffles, you need no further excuse.
Heart-shaped waffle maker
Looking to brighten up your breakfast, brunch and desserts? Lidl is giving shoppers the chance to whip up heart-shaped waffle, to add a little love to the occassion.
This easy-to-use gadget features a high-quality, non-stick coating and adjustable temperature and status light – to ensure waffles are cook to perfection every time.
The design can make up to five heart-shaped waffles at once, meaning you can make waffles to your heart’s content. Regardless of the occassion these heart-shape delights will make breakfasts a little more lovely.
Be inspired…
Prepare to share your #heartwaffles.
Furthermore, if you stock up on all the ingredients while in the supermarket you can spend as little as £1.40 per serving!
The dicount supermarket reveals shoppers can pick up all the ingredients they need, to create their own classic waffles, for just £1.40 per person.
The cost is calculated using a classic waffle recipe, based on one serving for five people. The ingredients are Belbake Plain Flour (£1.79); Lidl Baking Powder (46p); Belbake granulated sugar (65p); Woodcote 6 large free range eggs (89p); Skimmed milk (£1.09); Unsalted butter (£1.49) and Belbake Vanilla extract (65p).
For a free-from option, Lidl stocks its own range of plant based milks, coconut flour and coconut sugar.
Related: Best fitness trackers – the top wearable gadgets and smartwatches
The new Lidl Waffle Maker, launches in store from today 23rd January. Only available while stocks last.