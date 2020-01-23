If you love waffles, this is the gadget for your kitchen. The new heart-shaded Lidl waffle maker is just the thing to make breafkast and brunch all the more lovely.

The easy-to-use gadget makes up to five heart-shaped waffles at once – that’s a whole lot of love per serving!

Reasosnably priced at £11.99, Lidl’s waffle maker in stores from today, while stocks last.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, if you’re into that. But we say if you love waffles, you need no further excuse.

Heart-shaped waffle maker

Looking to brighten up your breakfast, brunch and desserts? Lidl is giving shoppers the chance to whip up heart-shaped waffle, to add a little love to the occassion.

This easy-to-use gadget features a high-quality, non-stick coating and adjustable temperature and status light – to ensure waffles are cook to perfection every time.

The design can make up to five heart-shaped waffles at once, meaning you can make waffles to your heart’s content. Regardless of the occassion these heart-shape delights will make breakfasts a little more lovely.

Be inspired…

Prepare to share your #heartwaffles.

Furthermore, if you stock up on all the ingredients while in the supermarket you can spend as little as £1.40 per serving!

The dicount supermarket reveals shoppers can pick up all the ingredients they need, to create their own classic waffles, for just £1.40 per person.

The cost is calculated using a classic waffle recipe, based on one serving for five people. The ingredients are Belbake Plain Flour (£1.79); Lidl Baking Powder (46p); Belbake granulated sugar (65p); Woodcote 6 large free range eggs (89p); Skimmed milk (£1.09); Unsalted butter (£1.49) and Belbake Vanilla extract (65p).

For a free-from option, Lidl stocks its own range of plant based milks, coconut flour and coconut sugar.

The new Lidl Waffle Maker, launches in store from today 23rd January. Only available while stocks last.