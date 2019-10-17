Next week sees the arrival of a fun new kids range from the leading supermarket! If you’re looking for traditional children’s toys, stepping away from modern-day tech, you will not want to miss this new Lidl wooden toy collection.

The new accessories are part of the latest ‘Big Toy’ event range of middle aisle bargains. The traditional wooden toy selection is ideal to stir kids imaginations – including a kitchen, trains set and doll’s house. There’s also a cool balance bike, for only £29.99.

While the range isn’t available until next Thursday 24th October, we want to give you the heads up – it won’t hang around for long. with prices starting from just £19.99.

Take a look at the traditional toys selection, in stores from next week…

New Lidl wooden toys

Forget gadgets and gizmos, encourage children to play the old fashioned way with traditional wooden toys.

The timeless 28-Piece Doll’s House, £39.99, features three floors and an open front for easy play. Made from sustainably sourced wood, this sturdy house features working lights, furniture and two figures, creating hours of fun for the kids creating their dream home.

Feed their imaginations with a fully equipped Play Kitchen, £49.99. This super stylish piece beautifully emanates the real thing – even complete with a modern ice dispenser.

Perfect for playtime, while adding effortless chic to playrooms.

Let their creativity run away with them, with the XXL Train Station Play Set, £39.99. Little ones can play for hours in a whole world of imagination with this wooden table featuring vehicles, buildings and a wide range of accessories.

Teach little ones to ride with an adorable star decorated Wooden Balance Bike, £29.99.

Stack em up! Simple but effective this tall wooden tower while keep a little one physically and mentally engaged for hours. This XXL Wooden Activity Toy is

£24.99.

This is just a small selection of the range, there’s a pull along dog (£6.99); Wooden puzzle (£1.49) and a wooden guitar (11.99).

Theses fabulous affordable traditional wooden toys are only in stores while stocks last.

The discount supermarket has Christmas gifts all wrapped up with this new toy range. Get ahead before by bagging them early.