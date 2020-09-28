We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who doesn’t love a scented candle?! They’re so multi-purpose when it comes to adding a flourish to our homes. Firstly of course they scent a room, but they also provide ambient lighting – which helps to set the scene for a more relaxed mood. Additionally the right packaging can go a long way to add a touch of decoration to the decor.

The new Loaf candles deliver on all of the above – and then some.

Their first collection of scented candles created by their self proclaimed ‘in-house whiff-ologists’. Inspired by moments of quintessentially British nostalgia, there are six old-school scents to take you back: Country Boozer, Pencil Sharpenings, Granny’s Garden, Summer Holiday, Laundry Days and Christmas Eve.

The dreamy new candle collection, has been a long time in the making (the team tells me 18 months!) but it’s been well worth the wait.

Each candle comes in an attractive stoneware vessel with a colourful hand-dipped crackle glazed lid – that can be used even after you’ve said goodbye to your candle.

Hand poured using a 100 per cent natural blend of beeswax, soy and rapeseed wax. Each candle delivers a burn time of around 35 hours, priced at £40 each.

While we all dream of buying the squishy sofas and the dreamy beds, the candles offer a more affordable way to welcome Loaf designs into our homes.

What candle collection is complete without a laundry scent? This utterly delicious scent takes your senses straight to a pile of freshly washed laundry – with its fresh cotton and laundry powder aroma. An ideal invigorating great scent choice for kitchens and bathrooms.

Ahh, remember what those smelt like? The Country Boozer candle feel even more poignant for 2020, as we miss pubs of old. This hearty scent smells of orange peel, pine amber and wood smoke – all ingredients for a classic country pub vibe.

Christmas in a candle, need we say more. This divine scent will fill the room with the smell of fir trees, cedarwood and cinnamon. A great choice for living rooms with artificial trees, so they don’t miss out on the allure of a real Christmas tree smell.

Because the brand is primarily online you can request scratch and sniff samples in the post, to try before you buy. A brilliant initiative to aid shoppers with their personal scent choices, and another reason to love this new range more.

