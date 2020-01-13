Newly announced Holly Willoughby bedding is a dream come true for fans

Sunday morning finally saw the big Holly Willoughby bedding range announcement. Having teased fans previously with a post to say something was coming, Holly finally took to her own Instagram account to share news of the latest project – a collaboration with Dunelm.

The stylish TV personality has been working with the home team on a range of fashionable bed linen designs.

The five new design are ideal for adding some of Holly’s classic style to bedrooms.

News: Holly Willoughby bedding at Dunelm

Holly took to Instagram to share the news with excited fans. The post attracted over 73.3k likes and 638 comments in less than 24 hours.

She introduced it with the caption, ‘‘Rise and shine!💫Introducing my new Spring/Summer bedding collection exclusively with @DunelmUK… full of timeless designs that I’ve fallen in love with, and ones I hope you’ll adore too! As well as being completely beautiful, they’re also all 100 (per cent) cotton, natural and breathable for a cosy, dreamy night💤Available in Dunelm stores and online today’.

Holly looks effortlessly beautiful, as always, showcasing her new designs.

The new collection features the following five designs – Etta; Tamsin Pink; Tamsin Grey; Lorenza and Zuri. All are 100 per cent cotton Easy-Care finish, proving as comfortable as stylish. Prices start from £35.

Buy now: Etta Blue Reversible Duvet Set, from £35, Dunelm

‘When you buy your first home it’s so important for it to be an extension of you’ says Holly. ‘When you fill it with things, they should be pieces that you really love, cherish and will have for a really long time – this is exactly what inspired this collection.’

Buy now: Tamsin Pink Reversible Duvet Set, from £35, Dunelm

Speaking exclusively about the collection, Holly describes the bedding as ‘homely, elegant and beautiful’. Saying her favourite thing ‘would be the fact it’s all 100% per cent cotton so it’s all really natural and breathable.’

Buy now: Lorenza Duck Egg Reversible Duvet Set, from £35, Dunelm

Fans have been speculating about her latest project ever since the star teased last week. ‘Have a little news coming soon… and it’s the stuff of dreams💤’ Holly wrote. With puns like that, we could use her here on the ideal Home team : )

There were many guesses as to what could be next, for Holly’s extensive collaboration portfolio.

One fan delights at guessing correctly, ‘Oh wow,’ she says, tagging a friend, ‘you were right, it’s bedding!!! Xx’

It’s not the first time the homes retailer has ventured into the world of celebrity bedding collaborations. Last year they worked with Emma Willis, Holly’s TV presenting rival some would say. The range was highly successful, with two seasonal collections added.

Emma’s design are in stark contrast to that of Holly. Emma’s were bold and unapologetic, whereas Holly’s are more demure and classic. A bit like the ladies themselves.

Which of the new designs would you most like to sleep under?