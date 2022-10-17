Made.com lighting sale – our pick of the best buys
The mid-season sale is on at Made.com and we've been eyeing up the best lighting deals. Here's what we're lusting after...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
MADE.COM's mid-season sale is now in full swing, with 40% off discounts across selected seating, storage, decor, and more.
However, it's the brand's lighting sale that has really caught our eye this week, with money off ethereal pendant chandeliers, designer-look table lamps, and versatile wall lights.
As the nights draw in and evenings get darker, adding some new lighting to your home is a brilliant way to increase the cosy factor and banish the winter blues, especially if you can upgrade your illuminations for a fraction of the recommended retail price.
Whether you're looking for living room lighting ideas, kitchen lighting ideas, or lighting options for bedroom, we've picked out our favourite discounted lighting below.
Oro Pendant Drum Lamp Shade |
£40 £25 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)
It can be hard to find a large pendant light shade to make a statement in a room without breaking the bank, and this 45cm diameter shade is good value at the best of times, but even more so now selected colourways have money off.
Mika Pendant Chandelier Light |
£250 £220 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)
Designed to make a statement, this cluster of tinted glass globes will look great hung over a dining room table, or to create some wow-factor in a high-ceilinged hallway or over a staircase.
Briz Multi Floor Lamp |
£220 £190 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)
Adding a floor lamp or two to the living room is the perfect way to frame a sofa. It adds useful illumination for catching up on some reading and works to add height to the room so that all of your decor, and lighting, aren't on the same level.
Broste Goran Lantern |
£115 £46 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)
This statement lantern from Broste Copenhagen is now a fantastic deal in MADE.COM's lighting sale. Either add a candle or fill the glass inner tube with battery-operated fairy lights for a focal-point glow.
Globe Bathroom Wall Light |
£60 £24 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)
Add a touch of luxe to your bathroom with this antiqued-brass and smoked glass wall light. At this price, we'd snap up a pair and hang either side of a mirror.
Vetro Marble Table Lamp |
£80 £70 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)
Offering designer looks without the designer price-tag, this marble table lamp is inspired by vintage 70's Italian lighting. Its curved body and off-centre globe make for a sculptural design that looks as good turned on as off.
Want more inspiration for updating your interior? Make sure to check out our latest living room ideas and kitchen ideas for some quick and easy updates to the most important rooms in the house.
After studying Print Design at Winchester School of Art, Amy spent multiple years working in the interior industry, including styling and visual merchandising for many well-known brands. She’s now Decor Editor at Ideal Home, offering advice on creating your dream interior, whether that's choosing the perfect shade of paint, investing in a new sofa, or sourcing on-trend and sustainable products for the home. She also writes about all things interior for Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Real Homes, and brings her design knowledge outdoors at Gardeningetc, where she advises on what to look for when shopping for the best garden furniture and how to create a practical and stylish outdoor living area.
-
The essential item I swear by for a kid's room that ensures a fuss-free bedtime
The Yoto player has given me my evenings back plus it's great screen-free activity for my little one
By Holly Walsh
-
IKEA's new Christmas range has landed with prices started at £1
The one-stop Christmas shop at IKEA is open
By Amy Hunt
-
Mantelpiece ideas – 13 ways to style your mantel like a pro
Finish your fireplace off perfectly with these stylist-approved mantelpiece ideas
By Laura Higgins