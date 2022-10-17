Made.com lighting sale – our pick of the best buys

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

MADE.COM's mid-season sale is now in full swing, with 40% off discounts across selected seating, storage, decor, and more.

However, it's the brand's lighting sale that has really caught our eye this week, with money off ethereal pendant chandeliers, designer-look table lamps, and versatile wall lights.

As the nights draw in and evenings get darker, adding some new lighting to your home is a brilliant way to increase the cosy factor and banish the winter blues, especially if you can upgrade your illuminations for a fraction of the recommended retail price.

Whether you're looking for living room lighting ideas, kitchen lighting ideas, or lighting options for bedroom, we've picked out our favourite discounted lighting below.

(opens in new tab) Oro Pendant Drum Lamp Shade | £40 £25 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)

It can be hard to find a large pendant light shade to make a statement in a room without breaking the bank, and this 45cm diameter shade is good value at the best of times, but even more so now selected colourways have money off.

(opens in new tab) Mika Pendant Chandelier Light | £250 £220 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)

Designed to make a statement, this cluster of tinted glass globes will look great hung over a dining room table, or to create some wow-factor in a high-ceilinged hallway or over a staircase.

(opens in new tab) Briz Multi Floor Lamp | £220 £190 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)

Adding a floor lamp or two to the living room is the perfect way to frame a sofa. It adds useful illumination for catching up on some reading and works to add height to the room so that all of your decor, and lighting, aren't on the same level.

(opens in new tab) Broste Goran Lantern | £115 £46 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)

This statement lantern from Broste Copenhagen is now a fantastic deal in MADE.COM's lighting sale. Either add a candle or fill the glass inner tube with battery-operated fairy lights for a focal-point glow.

(opens in new tab) Globe Bathroom Wall Light | £60 £24 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)

Add a touch of luxe to your bathroom with this antiqued-brass and smoked glass wall light. At this price, we'd snap up a pair and hang either side of a mirror.

(opens in new tab) Vetro Marble Table Lamp | £80 £70 at MADE.COM (opens in new tab)

Offering designer looks without the designer price-tag, this marble table lamp is inspired by vintage 70's Italian lighting. Its curved body and off-centre globe make for a sculptural design that looks as good turned on as off.

