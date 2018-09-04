Can't get enough of the marble look? Then you'll love this...

This is one news story that you’ll be dining out (or should that be in?) on for months. One of our favourite budget homeware destinations has just launched designer-look kitchen and tableware and it’s an absolute steal. With its marble theme, the B&M dinner set is bang on trend for tables this autumn, and costs just £16.

The 16-piece set includes four plates, four side plates, four mugs and four bowls, and it’s already lighting up Instagram…

In store now: White marble effect dinner set, 16 pieces, £19.99, B&M

If you love the marble look, the dinnerware is not the only themed product that’s available. You can also grab yourself these cool marble-effect canisters for a total of £7.99.

The coffee, tea and sugar containers will certainly up your style credentials when friends come over for a cuppa and a chinwag.

In store now: Coffee, tea and sugar canisters, £7.99 for three, B&M

You can boil water for your brew in this equally elegant kettle from German brand Blaupunkt. There’s also a matching toaster, with co-ordinating copper details. Both have been reduced by £10, so they’re even bigger bargains.

Copper is still a big deal in kitchens, and these pieces would look fabulous against dark navy or charcoal grey units.

In store now: Blaupunkt Marble Effect Kettle, was £39.99, NOW £29.99, B&M

In store now: Blaupunkt Marble Effect 2 Slice Toaster, was £34.99, NOW £24.99, B&M

And why stop there? B&M even sells a quick-fix way to update your worktops or a kitchen table with a marble finish. Its self-adhesive film is water resistant, heat resistant to 75°C, wipe clean and fully removable, so you can switch it in and out as you please.

In store now: D-C-Fix Self-Adhesive Film 90cm x 2.1m – Marble White, £7.99, B&M

Other ‘marblesque’ accessories to look out for include wallpaper, a side table and a cute kitchen clock. So if you’re looking to carry out a budget kitchen makeover, there’s never been a better time to get down to your local B&M.