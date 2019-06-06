The totally tropical palm tree and flamingo glasses are the early emerging stars this year’s Love Island. They are 100 per cent our type on paper!

Have you too spotted the contestants sipping bubbly from the fabulous melamine glasses and wondered where they were from? We can reveal they are from the high street hero Marks & Spencer.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Take a better look around for inspiration: It’s back! Enjoy snoop around this year’s Love Island villa ahead of show airing

Flamingo glasses as seen on Love island

Not just any outdoor glasses, these are M&S outdoor glasses that are already a complete sell-out. But fear not WE’VE GOT A TEXT!! We have it on good authority, from our friends at Marks & Spencer, the glasses will be back in stock in a matter of weeks.

The glasses, the very same ones from the villa, were shared on the M&S Instagram account on Monday evening – causing them to be an instant sell-out.

Despite having already sold out online they are still available in selected stores – while stocks last.

If you’re totally hooked on this year’s hit show Love Island, you’ve had already noticed the stylish interiors. While the toned and tanned contestants are nice to look at we’ve got our eye on firmly on the decor too.

Video Of The Week

The fantastic picnicware is also available in three additional bold designs – watermelon, pineapple and palm tree. This fun range of outdoor accessories is sure to jazz up any summer garden party or BBQ – who says you need to be in the villa to drink from such fabulous glasses.

Complete the table setting with the complete picnic range including tall and short tumblers, plates and bowls.

Also inspired by the villa: Outdoor kitchens – ideas, designs and tips for the perfect al fresco space

Will this be the summer of love for flamingo, pineapple and palm tree glasses.

Sit back and watch the villa antics in style with this sell-out range.