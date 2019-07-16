It’s mid July, so by our optimistic calculations we are not even half way through summer yet! Meaning there’s still plenty of time to snap up treats to create the perfect outdoor entertaining area for soirees. We’re loving the wild vibes from the latest Marks and Spencer picnicware range.

More in stores: Marks & Spencer launches a new cleaning range that Mrs Hinch fans will go crazy for

Who says picnicware is just for the park? This collection is almost too beautiful to let it leave the garden.

The sun-baked collection of picnicware features dinner plates, glasses and servingware – all sure to get the garden party started this summer.

Summer M&S picnicware collection

Take a walk on the wild side with this fun and fabulous sun-baked picnicware collection. Decorated with graceful zebras, flamboyant flamingos and majestic tigers it’s perfect for adding colour to outdoor dining. To offer a long-lasting and durable aesthetic the multi-purpose, the dinner plates and bowls are made from melamine. The jug and high ball glasses are made using hard-wearing acrylic.

Buy now: Set of 4 Sun-baked Dinner Plates, £16, Marks & Spencer

Buy now: Sun-baked Flamingo Jug, £15, Marks & Spencer

As Marks & Spencer say, ‘this grrr-eat Sun Baked picnicware will brighten up every get-together…ideal whether you’re indoors or out’.

The comments of adoration follow;

‘So in love with all of these colors 🌻.’

‘Love that zebra!!! 🌿🌿🌿’.

With one shopper ahead of the curve saying, ‘Have these and they are gorgeous’.

A melamine cake/serve stand is just the thing to add the perfect finishing touch to any garden party.

Buy now: Sun-baked Two Tier Serve Stand, £15, Marks & Spencer

Video Of The Week

How’s this for the perfect spot to enjoy the rest of the summer sunshine? Marks and Spencer shared this snap to demonstrate how one happy customer has styled up their wild M&S summer buys.

Complete with on-trend festoon bulbs and flamingo fairy lights this space is enough to make anyone feel warm and sunny – whatever the weather.

More for your outdoor space: See Romo’s first collection of outdoor fabrics

Will you be going wild in your local M&S, buying this whole collection?