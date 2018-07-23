Spruce up your home with Marks and Spencer plants and botanical bedding

Bring a touch of the outdoors in with the new energizing green home accessories range

Have you seen the faux Marks and Spencer plant collection this season? It’s pretty impressive and with the stunning new ‘Evergreen’ collection hitting stores soon it’s only getting bigger and better. Filled with plants and botanical inspired beauties this new autumn homes range is not one to miss.

Marks and Spencer are continuing their colourful shopping experience with this up-and-coming autumn collection. You will have already noticed an abundance of lush green taking over the homeware department. The reason being, for the first time M&S have brought us new homeware collections in colour trends rather than decorative ‘themes.

The colour green is going from strength to strength with the addition of this ‘Evergreen’ range…

Evergreen botanical bedding

‘Look to bring the outdoors in through botanical patterns, natures colours and our modern faux floral and plant ranges’ says Head of Design, Karen Thomas. ‘We’ve watched the colour green grow in popularity over the last few years, so it’s become a must have colour for 2018!’

Coming soon: Hero Floral Print Bedding Set, £59, M&S

Evergreen plants

The range of artificial plants is bigger and better than ever this season at Marks & Spencer. ‘We’ve seen huge success of the ‘greening-up’ your home trend so prevalent across social media.’ says Karen.

As indoor plants continue to bloom in popularity a realistic faux plant from this new collection is a winning on-trend buy. Adding foliage, real or faux, is a great way to embrace the green colour palette in any room.

Buy now: Large Aloe Plant in Concrete Pot, £29.50, M&S

Evergreen patterned accessories

From patterned rugs and cushions to botanical print furniture the high street giant has created a range to leave grey living rooms green with envy!

Coming soon: Hudson Chair in Morais Floral Green, £549; String of Pearl Plant in Ceramic Pot, £25; Printed geo Rug, from £19.50, all M&S

Evergreen decorative cushions

The beauty of the natural world has been instrumental to this new collection. Botanical prints add a wonderful element of nature to indoor living spaces.

Buy now: Statement Floral Square cushion, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

Following in the footsteps of this luscious colour palette there’s ‘Autumn Rose’ and ‘Calming Neutrals’. Watch this space for more trend updates.