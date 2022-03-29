We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin Lewis has told people to take a meter reading before the April price cap rise. The money-saving expert says anyone who pays for their gas and electricity through a direct debit should take a meter reading on March 31st.

With the average annual cost of energy bills rising by around £700 next month, we all need to look for energy-saving tips for the home and ways to reduce costs. Martin Lewis’ tip basically means your energy supplier knows exactly how much you’ve used before bills rise, so you’re not charged extra.

Speaking on his ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the money-saving expert advised those on a pre-paid, non-smart meter to top up as much as they can before the energy price hike on 1st April.

This will save you money because you pay according to the rate on the day that you top up. So by paying in advance (if you can afford to), you could end up paying for energy in April at the lower rate we have now.

Martin Lewis advises people to take meter reading before April 1st

However, for those on a direct debit, things are different, says Martin Lewis.

‘You can’t give a falsely high direct debit reading at the end of March, that’s fraud,’ Martin says. ‘But I would say, diarise now to take a meter reading on the 31st March.

‘That way you draw a line in the sand that says to your energy firm that says, “I’ve only used this amount at the cheap rate, don’t start charging me more on the high rate and estimating that I used some of it afterwards.”‘

Video Of The Week

Martin Lewis is urging people to get up to date with their energy meter readings at the end of this month so suppliers know just how much they’ve used. Smart meters will do this for you, giving you accurate calculations for your utility bills and sending monthly meter readings to your suppliers automatically.

They will also help you keep track of what you’re using. There are also plenty of smart heating options, too.

Put a reminder in the calendar now, so you don’t end up paying an unnecessarily high estimate.