Research by Homesense revealed that 45 per cent of us turn to Instagram for our Christmas decor inspiration. As a result a new trend of tablescaping has become one of the most recognised decorating trends.

Already during the festive period #tablescape has already racked up over 1 million tags on Instagram. It appears traditional centrepieces and simple candle display are a thing of Christmas’ past. The art of tablescaping is taking over tabletops, creating an entire scene across the expanse of a table and its surroundings.

This new trend sees tables as a blank canvas, a space to layout a harmonious festive tablescape of colour, texture, patterns and decorations – set out on a dining table, positioning each and every item with purpose.

Homesense has revealed 4 of the top tablescaping trends for Christmas 2019.

Trend 1. Interstellar Interiors

Embrace the stellar trend for stars and intergalactic interiors – to transport your guests to a decadent galaxy that twinkles. Stepping away from the traditional colour palette of festive forest greens and ruby reds, dress the table with midnight shades of glassware and teal glazed stoneware crockery.

Add the finishing touches by incorporating baubles in various hues of silver and white. Nestle metallic decorations amongst your candles to create extra sparkle.

Trend 2. Cranberry Christmas

This is the look for those who love a more traditional Christmas decor. Create a warm, inviting space by layering traditional textures with the hues of the season. A table runner can beautifully anchor a decorating scheme perfectly, effortlessly tying everything together.

Layering patterned plates and textiles is key to adding flourish to your tablescape scene. Baubles for place settings, helps to add personality to tables. While faux fur rugs draped over dining chairs adds depth to the look.

For the wow factor incorporate thoughtful decoration by adding holly and foliage to suspended ceiling lights.

Trend 3. Minimal Magnificence

Tis the season to add a touch of extra sparkle to your table. Don’t be afraid to mix metallic tones for an effortless yet luxe table setting. A simple white backdrop can lend a sense of calm to the scheme.

Create your own mini-Narnia by bring the outside in, by scattering candles and faux foliage across the table – #doitforthegram. Beyond just taking pictures, the aroma of the natural foliage will appeal to all the senses.

Trend 4. Eclectic Entertaining

Host the party of the season with this opulent eclectic trend. Set the scene with a decadent mix of barware from luxe crystal champagne flutes to metallic cocktail shakers. Create a statement centre by taking the baubles off the tree and instead using them adorning twigs and branches suspended from the ceiling. It’s the new way to do a centrepiece.

Consider positioning festive characters such as nutcracker soldiers, reindeers and mini Father Christmas ornaments across the table.

Will you be trying the tablescaping trend for Christmas 2019?