You may have already broken all your new year’s resolutions, but there is one thing that never fails to makes us feel like we have our life together – new bedsheets. This January we’ve got our eyes on the new Matalan colour block bedding.

And we’re not the only ones. Instagram has gone crazy for the abstract design on this Matalan colour block bedding.

Matalan colour block bedding

When a shot of the blush pink and ochre bedding appeared on the brands Instagram feed it quickly clocked up 3,779 likes and 96 comments.

Fans were eager to get there hands on the new Matalan colour block bedding.

‘Love this bedding,’ wrote one user.

‘I need these 😍,’ commented another.

Even fashion model Felicity Haywood is a fan of the vibrant bedsheets, commenting: ‘These are very good’.

We couldn’t agree with her more. The bold colour block bedding is made up of an abstract pattern in pink, white, beige, green and brown. The look is finished off with vibrant ochre yellow piping.

Made out of easy-care polycotton, the bedding is easy to look after. It is the perfect way to add a bold print and splash of colour to a neutral bedroom.

Buy now: Single Reversible Colour Block Bedding, £15, Matalan

Better yet pair the bedsheets with a blush coloured walls for a grown-up twist on a pink bedroom.

Oh, and did we mention the bedsheets are reversible? The bedding includes a pale pink underside. If you ever get bored of the bold punchy print – not that we can imagine this happening – simply flip the sheets over to transform your bed into a marshmallow coloured oasis.

Video Of The Week

The print is currently only available in single bedding for £15. However, Matalan promises to send customers an email when the double and king size sets are back in stock.

However, if you can’t wait till then to get your hands on these bedsheets you’d better be quick. We predict even the single bedding will be sold out before you can break another resolution.

Will you be brushing off the January blues with a new set of bedding?