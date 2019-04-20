Matalan’s huge Yankee Candle sale will light up your bank holiday weekend

Lighting a scented candle instantly creates an inviting ambience in any room.

And now thanks to an amazing sale from leading fashion and homeware retailer Matalan we can get our hands on one our favourite candle brands for a whole lot less, and savings have never smelt sweeter.

The brand is offering 40 per cent off a wide range of Yankee Candles, with medium jars now priced at £12 (down from £20) and large jars now priced at £14.40 (down from £24). There are a total of 17 candles included in the sale, so there’s something on offer to suit every taste.

Home delivery is available for free for orders over £50 – the perfect excuse to splurge we say – and there is also free delivery with click & collect to your nearest Matalan store.

Let’s take a look at just some of the candles you’ll be able to snap up and reserve for nights in and bath-time soaks with background notes of florals, fruits and more.

Yankee Candle Peony Large Jar

One of the Yankee Candle’s most enduringly popular scents, you’ll feel like you have this spring bloom right in your living room. An impressive 110 – 150 hour burn time means you’ll continue to enjoy this fresh fragrance for days to come.

Buy now: Yankee Candle Peony Large Jar, £14.40, Matalan

Yankee Candle Vanilla Lime Medium Jar

Citrus and sweet notes combine to create a punchy scent to remember, and is perfect for a warm spring/summer day. The burn time here is between 65-75 hours, but that will accompany more than a few al fresco evenings.

Buy now: Yankee Candle Vanilla Lime Medium Jar, £12, Matalan

Yankee Candle Midsummer’s Night Large Jar

Blending musk, patchouli, sage and mahogany cologne this unique Yankee Candle offering will really get those olfactory glands working. Again there’s a 110 – 150 hours of burn time.

Buy now: Yankee Candle Midsummer’s Night Large Jar, £14.40, Matalan

Which one will you choose for your home?