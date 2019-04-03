Yankee Candle is launching two new yummy scents for Easter

If you’re looking to enjoy a low-calorie Easter, we have just the thing. It’s a lip-smacking new collection from Yankee Candle, featuring two very tasty fragrances that will satisfy any sweet cravings, without the need to chow down hard on Creme Eggs.

The first is just too cute to resist…

Buy now: Rainbow Shakes Large Candle, £23,99, Yankee Candle

Called Rainbow Shake, this is a sophisticated sugar rush – with juicy, sparkling fruits blended with sweet vanilla, finished with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and berry drizzle – but this this delicious concoction is guilt-free!

The fragrance combines the aromas of pineapple whip, toasted almond and cinnamon. And it features an explosion of colours and sweet treats on the front. Who could resist its charms? Not us.

The second is called Easter Basket, a fruity mix of lime, Brazilian orange and patchouli, which make this a tangy scent that will bring freshness to any room.

Buy now: Easter Basket Large Jar, £23,99, Yankee Candle

You can enjoy your Bunnies in the classic Yankee Candle large size. At £23.99, it’s not cheap, but it does burn for up to 150 hours, all the while releasing its glorious promise of fruity jellybeans and sugary goodness. And you can buy two for £38 and save yourself £14.

Customers who have already purchased Yankee Candles new fragrances are thrilled with their choices.

One happy customer said of Easter Basket, ‘Not only does it look gorgeous in it’s lovely spring like colour but the fragrance is so fresh and clean. It really is like a walk through the meadows. So spring like and perfect for Easter. I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t like this lovely fragrance. Going to buy the Rainbow Shake one next.’

Another said of Rainbow Shakes, ‘As the label implies, you expect a candle that’s sweet and fruity and this candle doesn’t disappoint! It’s a great candle for Easter. It is a sweet candle with a hint of vanilla, but that is not the dominating scent. There is also a hint of citrus as well. Love the colour of the candle and the label. Would definitely recommend this candle for the holiday!’