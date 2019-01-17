Our Girl Michelle Keegan is back to delight fans with her second homeware collection for Very

Having previously worked with fashion labels, Michelle Keegan has more recently brought her chic sense of style to homeware. Her debut Michelle Keegan Home for Very was so successful, she’s back with another collection – and dare we say, it’s even better!

Filled with pink fringing and muted brass furniture pieces, this collection gives homes a touch of Michelle’s signature glam style.

This second collection is filled with luxurious on-trend pieces, all with the glam factor that you would expect from Michelle. With soft furnishings, bedding sets, accent furniture pieces and lighting all reflecting Michelle’s love of 1920s Hollywood glamour.

Michelle reveals all about her new range…

Reflecting the hottest trends right now there’s a heavy presence of metallics, dusky pinks and tactile fabrics such as fringing and embroidery. We were keen to discover her influences, so were thrilled when Michelle took the time out to talk about her latest venture.

What’s the inspiration behind the new Home collection?

‘My newest collection is inspired by the glamour of the 1920s Hollywood – lots of art deco prints, pink and fringing.’

What would you say your signature style is?

‘The ‘Golden Age of Hollywood’ – this collection has let me go all out on the glamour stakes.’

What is your philosophy when designing for the home?

‘I pull together a colour palette before I even think about the design of each item. This collection has lots of pink, gold and brass as well as soft mint accents. I’m a texture fiend. For this collection I’ve introduced fringing, suedette, reflective gold, muted brass and pearlised items.’

‘I often use Pinterest to create moodboards! Once I have an idea of colours, prints, and textures I start pulling together my designs.’

Which of your new designs are you most excited about and why?

‘I’ve introduced more lighting into this collection. I like each item to be a real statement and create a talking point. I have some fantastic fringed lighting launching, which are real statement pieces! Also I have a fringed bedding set – a key piece for the Hollywood glamour feel.’

The fabulous flamingo lamp is coming soon!

Sabina Fabric Accent Chair, £229, Michelle Keegan Home at Very

How would you describe the style in your own home?

‘The style of my home is very similar to the collection. I have always loved the colour palette of pink and grey, and the art deco feel is something that appears in several rooms throughout my house.’

Which pieces do you have in your own home?

‘I have the drinks trolley from the collection which looks perfect in my dining room – it’s always a talking point when I have friends round or host dinner parties.’

Feeling totally inspired by Michelle, I (that’s Tamara!) have personally just ordered this trolley. I’ve been looking for ages and finally made the investment. Why this design? Easy, it’s stylish, practical (with the glass rack) and great value!

Aruba Drinks Trolley, £149, Michelle Keegan Very

Flapper Cushion, £19.99 Michelle Keegan Home at Very

Which piece is your favourite?