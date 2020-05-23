This bank holiday is on track to be another scorcher. If you don’t already have your BBQ ready to go, check out Morrisons BBQ range to pick up a bargain.
Related: Morrisons are safeguarding customers from coronavirus with these extra precautions
Morrisons has become our favourite go-to for incredible value garden furniture that rivals Aldi. And their range of gas barbecue is no different.
One that has particularly caught out eye is the brands two-burner folding gas barbecue. If you’re short on outdoor space the clever barbecue folds away to look the size of carry-on luggage that you can tuck away until needed.
Morrisons folding gas BBQ
However, while it might pack away small, this barbecue looks fit for a BBQ master when fully set up. It even includes slide-out shelves for plates and utensils, giving you all the cooking space you need.
Priced at just £140, it is a fraction of the price of similar style barbecues that can set you back upwards of £300.
Buy in-store: Two burner folding gas barbecue, £140, Morrisons
Morrisons 3 burner gas BBQ
If you are looking for a bigger barbecue to complete your outdoor kitchen, you may want to opt for the three-burner gas barbecue. It includes three burners and a side burner for boiling corn on the cob or whipping up delicious sauces.
Priced at £220, this barbecue is a bigger investment. However, a similar version can set you back £749!
Buy in-store: Three burner gas barbecue, £220, Morrisons
While charcoal barbecues are often cheaper than gas ones, there are plenty of perks from cooking with gas.
Charcoal can take a painfully long time to heat up, making spontaneous barbecues a challenge. However, with gas, they are easy to light and you can start cooking with just a flick of a switch.
If you are a novice when it comes to cooking on a barbecue, gas might be a good option as it is easier to control the heat better. If you are a fan of a midweek burger and bun gas is the one for you.
Related: The Mid-Century homeware collection you won’t believe is Morrisons Home
Both Morrisons BBQs are available in most stores. Will you be grabbing one for the bank holiday weekend?