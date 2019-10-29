If you love all things retro, you will LOVE this new Mid-Century Morrisons Home collection. Who doesn’t love on-trend buys to update homes for a new season. Especially great designs on a great budget.

The designer-look range of bedding, cushions and home accessories is so pleasing – we want it all!

There’s something in this new Mid-Century collection to refresh every room in our homes, from bedroom to kitchens.

Morrisons Home Mid-Century collection

Add Mid-Century vibes to your bedroom with this new geometric design. The fusion of on-trend navy blue, grey and orange creates a captivating design. The 100 per cent cotton, 180 thread count, set is just £19 – outstanding value.

It’s amazing how easy it is to refresh your bedroom decor with a new bedding set. A change of bed linen can add pattern and colour, instantly update bedrooms without having to redecorate or spend a lot of money.

Buy now: Bold Geo Duvet Cover & Pillowcases, from £19, Morrisons

Ever so Orla Kiely-esque this cushion is a real showstopper for sofas, armchairs and even beds. The retro floral pattern incorporates some of the hottest hues of the season, all perfectly paired with neutral greys and oatmeals tones.

Buy now: Retro Floral Cushion, £8, Morrisons

A stylish storage tin is a great solution to maintain a trendy yet organised home. Perfect in the kitchen as a teabag, coffee or sugar caddy. While equally as ideal in a bathroom for keeping cotton pads etc in check.

Being so new it’s not all available online yet, but keep an eye out for it over the next few weeks. This kitchen accessory is in stores now.

Joining the retro range is a sweet Dachshund. The dog of the moment becomes a sweet print on cushions, to off-set the more nostalgic prints and patterns.

If you’re a sausage dog fan, you’ll know they work with any decor.

This abstract cushion is just crying out to be nestled among velvet cushions on a streamlined Mid-Century design sofa. We LOVE this design. Featuring all the key colours for the retro trend set to dominate in 2020, this cushion is a brilliant example of simple style.

Buy now: Colour Block Cushion, £8, Morrisons

Happy new season home shopping all.