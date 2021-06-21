We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A garden bar is one of the most highly coveted outdoor features right now. If you’re looking for ways to raise the bar in your own garden, Morrisons is selling an affordable draught beer pump.

The supermarket’s sleek pint-pouring machine will mean you’ll have great-tasting draught beer on tap for outdoor (or, more likely, indoor) get-togethers.

As soon as the sun comes out, we’ll be lighting our best BBQs and stocking up on drinks and snacks. In the meantime, rather than sitting in a chilly beer garden or having to book a table at your local pub, you can enjoy a freshly pulled pint at home.

The Morrisons Ice Master Draught Beer Pump costs £150. So it’s not something you’d just throw into your shopping trolley but if you think about how much you spend on a round of drinks at a pub, it could save you money in the long run.

Draught beer always tastes that bit better than bottled – as light exposure through a glass bottle can make it taste more bitter than intended.

It comes at the perfect time with the Euros in full swing. Although it’s drizzly right now, we’re bound to get some sunny weather soon, and then the beer machine will come into its own.

You can pick one up in-store at Morrisons. For garden party ideas, check out our round up.

The pump has an integrated cooling system to ensure beer stays at the perfect temperature throughout the football game or family barbecue and is designed to fit any 5L keg. Available for a limited time, the Ice Master Beer Pump is considerably cheaper than similar products sold by online retailers.

In the mood for some DIY? Check out our guide on how to make a DIY bar with wooden pallets.

Morrisons has also released some other outdoor living products, including a mini projector, karaoke machine.

Will you be picking one up?