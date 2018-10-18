The supermarket chain's cast iron casserole dish bears a striking resemblance to iconic Le Creuset cookware



Looking for more reasons to shop at Morrisons? Well, we have them in the form of some new season homewares – that emulate desirable designer brands.

Aldi, Asda, Tesco and Sainsburys already make it all too easy to go ‘wild in the aisles’ with their irresistible and on-trend interior accessories. And now Morrisons Home are raising their interiors game.

The new pieces in the winter range include this cast iron casserole dish, which is a dead ringer for famous French brand Le Creuset that costs more than seven times more!

Can you tell the difference between the two?

Cast iron casserole dishes

They’re equally chic in our eyes, but the supermarket version is the one on the left. Both cast iron. Both stunning shades of blue. Either would prepare hearty winter casseroles in style. Splurge or save, the choice is yours

Here are more key picks from the new range, all similar to designs from the likes of Heal’s and Harrods. And you won’t believe the prices! You can buy all the Morrisons Home buys in store now, and the designer counterparts are all online.

Watercolour cushions

Add beautiful blooms to homes this season with either of these stunning cushions. We love the watercolour artwork and tactile tassel trims – two staples of modern country design.

Hare ornaments

The similarities between these ornaments is startling. Admittedly one is art and the other is a supermarket bargain, but they both essentially achieve the same look.

Hares play a main role for the Woodland Retreat trend this season, making either of these key buys.

French-style plates

Finding the perfect fancy dinnerware is no mean feat – French-style plates are most definitely a good option. You’ll find Harrods sells a similar design, authentically made in France. While we love the authenticity, the price tag is not so great if you’re on a budget. The Morrisons beauty’s a whole lot cheaper, leaving plenty of change to spend on gourmet ingredients.

Wrap up – monochrome style this winter. Simple black and white patterns add modern layers to sofas, armchair and beds.

The wider Morrisons Home range features over 1,500 home accessories, including everything from cushions to cookware.

Find it in stores, or order directly from the Morrisons site. We’re filling our virtual shopping baskets as we type!