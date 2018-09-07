Could this new Morrisons Home range help us hold on to summer?

With pretty pinks and delicate florals this new collection could be just the thing to ease us in to the new season

The sun is shining but there’s a distinct chill in the air that tells you autumn is most definitely here. September signifies a time for change, but are we really ready to go full-on winter cosy at home?

For those of us wanting to hold on to the feeling of summer this new Morrions Home collection is on the money to gently transition our homes, ready for the winter moths ahead.

The new Autumn Bliss homeware collection is a vision of Liberty inspired florals and classic county patterns, in pretty pastels and warming berry shades. We’d say the collection name sums it perfectly – we want it all to update our homes to ensure some autumn bliss!

Morrisons Home Autumn Bliss collection

The Liberty-esque feel of this Ditsy Floral duvet’s just the thing to give bedrooms a spring-like feeling, despite the colder months setting in. To add an element of warmth and cosiness simply layer knitted throws and faux fur bedspreads on top. Seasonal shades of rich plum will perfectly compliment the delicate pink and pastel colours of this bedding design.

The 100 per cent cotton bedding set is remarkable value, starting from only £18. Simply changing your bedding can make a huge difference to your bedroom – at that price it won’t make a huge difference to your wallet.

Buy now: Ditsy Floral Print Double Duvet, £18, Morrisons

The same charming ditsy floral print is seen decorating all manner of accessories. A simple trinket dish on a bedside table can add just enough of a feminine feel to a bedroom decor.

Coming soon: Disty Floral trinket Dish, £3, Morrisons

The new collection features the hero woodland creature of the season, the mighty hare! Morrisons is on-trend with it’s own take on the trendy hare light. In burnished bronze cast with a rustic linen shade Morrison’s lamp is championing classic county vibes.

Painterly meadow flowers on linen-look fabrics help to add a further touch of country charm to this new collection. Ticking even more on-trend boxes, key cushion designs feature decorative tassel trims.

Coming soon: Hare Table Lamp, £15; Floral Watercolour Cushion, £8, both Morrisons

This has to be the hero cushion from the entire collection. It perfectly demonstrates the ‘Woodland Retreat’ trend we’re championing this autumn/winter. From the hedgerow inspired berry tones and the big blously bouquet flowers to the classic county check – it’s a winner!

Coming soon: Floral Check Cushion, £12, Morrisons

This just might be the perfect transitional collection to ease us gently into a new season.