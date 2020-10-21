We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It seems summer best-sellers have become the most in demand garden products for winter this year. Chiminea Fire Pits are currently the most in demand outdoor heating choice for Brits seeking to stay warm this winter.

Furthermore the research shows an increase in searches for awnings, gazebos and outdoor blankets. Unusual for this time of the year, indicating that people are preparing to find varied ways to make the most of their outdoor space to socialise.

Top 10 outdoor garden products for winter 2020

Those living in areas hit by the government’s second-harshest lockdown level are now banned from mixing indoors. Meaning they can only meet with people from different households outdoors.

As a result of this, the demand for outdoor heaters and fire pits has soared. These along with many other summer garden staples are proving popular, as people prepare themselves for socialising in their gardens under the new restrictions.

With this in mind, using Google search data, research by money.co.uk reveals the items being searched for the most.

1.Chiminea fire pits

The research revealed search figures have surged by over 400 per cent since the three-tier lockdown system was introduced.

2. Outdoor heating

Those looking for a more general term for outdoor heating helped the term to increase by 300 per cent. Specifically ‘Electric Patio Heater’ is up 15o per cent. Search data highlights that they are more in demand than gas heaters. Perhaps because electric uses up 90 per cent less carbon emissions that gas heaters do. However searches for ‘Patio Gas Heaters’ have still increased by 130 per cent.

3. Outdoor pergola

Searches are up 200 per cent since restrictions were announced. Are homeowners looking to stage a more inviting spot for socialising?

4. Solar spot lights for gardens

Shedding some light on the needs for winter, solar outdoor lighting searches are up 200 per cent also.

5. Electric retractable awning

With searches up 130 per cent this once retro garden feature is once again proving popular.

6. Gazebo with curtains

As many aim to stay dry and sheltered while socialising through the autumn and winter months. Curtains for privacy from neighbours perhaps?

7. Parasol heater

Providing direct heat above, rather than to gather around – parasol heaters are proving popular with searches up 100 per cent

8. All seasons gazebo

Searches for this all season must-have outdoor accessory are up 100 per cent

9. Pop up Awning

Simple and essential, pop up awning searches are up 90 per cent.

10. Outdoor blankets

Those looking for extra layers to wrap up warm have pushed searches fo outdoor blankets up 50 per cent.

Search data from between 13th October to 20th October 2020.