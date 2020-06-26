We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A sofa bed has been crowned as the most popular furniture item in the UK, according to new research.

Blinds Hut analysed Google search to reveal the top 10 most popular pieces items. Surprisingly, the space-savvy sofa bed topped the list with 246,000 average monthly searches.

It gained an impress 22 per cent more searches than just an everyday bed. The home essential came in second place with 201,000 average monthly searches. While a corner sofa slid into third place as the most googled item of furniture.

After three months of getting very familiar with our home furnishings. Our preoccupations with comfortable furnishings, perfect for a Netflix marathon, comes as no surprise.

The most popular furniture item in the UK

1. Sofa Bed

2. Bed

3. Corner Sofa

4. Bedside Table

5. Dressing Table

6. Coffee Table

7. Floor Lamps

8. Ceiling Light shade

9. Desk

10. Dining Table

However, while the sofa bed might be the overall furniture champion. On a more local level, our furniture tastes differ hugely from city to city.

Blinds Hut examined the most searched for furniture across 15 British cities. While a bed came top of the list in Leeds and Liverpool. In Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and Cardiff a coffee table was deemed the most popular piece of furniture.

Coffee tables might not be as essential to a living room as the sofa. However, if you want somewhere to perch a cup of tea, it is a must-have.

A TV unit was the most searched for item in Scotland, in the cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh. Bristol and Reading were found to be eagerly searching for bedside tables.

However, the biggest wildcard came from London. Armchairs only appeared in London’s search history. It came top as the most Googled furniture item in London.

While an armchair isn’t made for cosying up with friends and family, they are a great way to add extra seating into a room. They also make lovely reading nooks for curling up with a book.

Now that restrictions on visiting friends homes are starting to lift, it might be time to start thinking about that sofa bed again.