Ensuring our homes do less harm to the environment is increasingly becoming a key priority. From tapping into renewable energy sources to minimising waste, many Brits are keen to do their bit to use their properties to help the planet.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Now new research has revealed which areas of the UK are doing better than others when it comes to sustainable living habits. Smart Energy GB analysed local authority data to find locations with a ‘Beautiful Future’ – where high rates of recycling combine with a high percentage of homes with a smart meter – and the following areas came out on top.

Scotland:

1. West Lothian

2. Clackmannanshire

3. Falkirk

4. Fife

5. East Ayrshire

England:

1. Cheshire West and Chester

2. East Riding of Yorkshire

3. Tewkesbury

4. Kingston upon Hull, City of

5. Tameside

Wales:

1. Bridgend

2. Merthyr Tydfil

3. Torfaen

4. Newport

5. Rhondda Cynon Taf

Commenting Robert Cheesewright, director of corporate affairs for Smart Energy GB – which is spearheading the ‘Areas for a Beautiful Future’ campaign focusing on encouraging uptake of greener measures including smart meters – said:

‘It’s great to see that communities, individuals and families up and down Great Britain are taking simple, small steps towards a greener tomorrow.

‘Smart meters can’t solve climate change on their own, but they are the building blocks of a reliable, clean and affordable energy system for the future.’

A study of 2,000 adults conducted by One Poll revealed that three quarters of Brits still feel they could do more in their efforts towards sustainable living.

Revealing the reasoning behind this lack of action, further insights from the survey showed that fifth don’t do more because they think it costs too much, while a quarter felt ‘it’s too much effort’.

Video Of The Week

Going on to admit their failings when it comes to being engaged in environmentally conscious behaviours, 46 per cent revealed that they will boil more water in their kettle than necessary.

Almost a third also confessed to leaving lighting on in empty rooms, while just under a quarter admitted that while they were aware of the benefits of taking shorter showers, they had failed to commit to making this a practice in their homes.

Have your taken steps to make your home more environmentally friendly?