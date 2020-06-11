We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It might be a duvet day today, but we have to admit, we’ve been blessed with some spectacular good weather of late… and the good news is that it’s due to return at the weekend.

But if you’ve huffing and puffing under the covers for all the wrong reasons, it might be time to invest in a lighter bedding set for summer. As many of us spend the days in the garden worshipping the warm sunshine, we then curse the sweaty nights of cover tossing (on… then off… then back on again!) that follow.

The clever stats people at John Lewis & Partners have even noticed sales of low tog duvets increasing by 74 per cent compared to last year as customers seek a more comfortable night’s sleep.

So what to cover your new duvet with? Oh hello, new Skinnydip bedding collaboration!

Skinnydip bedding at John Lewis

Skinnydip’s fun loving designs have been on our radar for a while, so we’re delighted that they’ve teamed up with the big guns (John Lewis!) to create a cool and quirky bedding collection that’s perfect for summer.

If the Skinnydip brand name rings a bell, but you’re not sure why, here’s a reminder. They are the ones responsible for the cool and colourful phone cases, pool inflatables, outdoor tableware and games that were on your wishlist last summer.

Skinnydip Peachy duvet set

This fruity favourite is peachy keen, don’t you think? At first it looks like simple polka dots, but when you take a closer look, you’ll find plump peaches adorning a pale pink background. Sweeeet!

Buy now: Skinnydip Peachy duvet set, from £28, John Lewis & Partners

Skinnydip Dominica duvet set

Nothing says summer quite like tropical leaves. You’re almost guaranteed dreams of sipping pina coladas on exotic shores when you lay your head among oversized monstera, banana and palm leaves printed on crisp blush cotton.

Buy now: Skinnydip Dominica duvet set, from £28, John Lewis & Partners

Skinnydip Cherubs duvet set

Give your boudoir a romantic twist with this whimsical cherub print. After all, the Victorians couldn’t resist a chubby-cheeked flying baby! Bring these kitsch characters into the 21st century by styling them with contemporary pieces such as metallic furniture and fluffy faux fur accessories.

Buy now: Skinnydip Cherubs duvet set, from £28, John Lewis & Partners

Skinnydip Daisy duvet set

You’ve heard the expression ‘fresh as a daisy’ and now your bedding can be, too, with this pretty floral print. Mixed scale daisies on a dark background have a groovy, retro feel that are sure to complement a mid-century inspired scheme as well as more contemporary looks.

Buy now: Skinnydip Daisy duvet set, from £28, John Lewis & Partners

If you weren’t tempted enough, Skinnydip is also launching a range of cushions with John Lewis & Partners to complement the gorgeous bedding collection. Take a sneak peek at this velvety ‘heartbreaker’ pillow and tell us you can’t see yourself snuggling up with it when your cat ‘needs some space’!

Coming soon: Skinnydip Heartbreaker cushion, £20, John Lewis & Partners

‘Skinnydip is a very exciting new brand which we will be exclusively launching in June at JL&P,’Zoe Stewart, Decorative Bed Linens Buyer tells us. ‘We wanted to bring some light-hearted fun to the bedroom with a range of bright, bold and quirky designs. As soon as we saw the brand we loved it! It’s something different to what we have seen before and wanted to share this element of fun with our customers.’

The perfect excuse for a lie in!