We absolutely love getting a sneak peek inside our readers’ homes over on Instagram and seeing the creative new ways interiors enthusiasts are elevating their spaces. Between the recent posts tagged #MyIdealHome, we’ve noticed a definite theme: sage green and white.

Pairing calming, soft green hues with fresh white on our walls, panelling and kitchen cupboards is a home decor trend many of us are embracing.

Most-liked homes on #MyIdealHome

The most-liked homes shared with the hashtag #MyIdealHome are modern, comfy and inviting. There’s everything from bar carts and bold tiles to carefully curated open shelving.

The Instagram posts our readers shared are full of inspiration, and plenty of white and sage green. Calming green tones, like Farrow & Ball’s Vert de Terre, complement neutrals perfectly, bringing a grounding and earthy feel.

Sage green is also great if you want your home to have a subtle touch of cottagecore without feeling too granny-chic.

And green kitchen ideas are going nowhere. Steph‘s kitchen (above) blends sage green cabinets with white tiles and worktops to make a space that feels modern yet homely.

Colour expert Annie Sloan says her pigment-packed Terre Verte is ‘the perfect backdrop to the nostalgic countryside look.’ If you’re worried about it feeling too countryside and traditional, Annie Sloan has some sage advice.

Muted green can be smartened up and modernised with the addition of monochrome furniture and accessories, she says. Green is the easiest on the eye of all colours and taking a muted green tone is a lovely way of incorporating some colour that you won’t tire of after a while.

If you’re feeling inspired, our green living room ideas piece has plenty of ways to bring the outside in with this natural hue. Sage green is a soothing and liveable tone – and always looks brilliant next to pink.

Aldi has even just launched some sage green and white cast iron cookware so you can get the Le Creuset look to match your decor.

