At home with GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain and her family

The renowned chef, author and TV presenter gives fans a glimpse into her family home

Nadiya Hussain won the nations hearts on The Great British Bake Off, after winning the sixth series. Since then she’s been busy baking the Queen’s 90th birthday cake, writing cookbooks and traveling the world exploring global cuisines preventing ‘Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey’.

The busy mum of three still finds time to share candid photos of her beautiful family home on Instagram.

A sneak peek inside Nadiya Hussain’s house

The family relocated from Leeds to Milton Keynes, in a bid to be closer to London for work commitments. The busy mum has finally gotten around to decorating the living room – and may we say, what a fab job!

The on-trend green creates a serene space in which the family can enjoy some down time. With no television in sight this really is the perfect space for spending quality family time.

Clearly, given her busy work schedule, Nadiya’s yet to decorate other rooms in the new house. One thing’s for sure, she has a penchant for colour – we can’t wait to see what shade this room will be.

As you’d expect of a famous chef, the kitchen is award-winning. The sleek cream cabinetry features modern curved lines, topped with natural wood worktops to keep things classic with a modern twist. Nadiya shares snaps of her late night baking woes – seriously does this wonder women ever rest?

Her debut book, Nadiya’s Kitchen, is a collection of the recipes which she cooks for friends and family – in this very kitchen.

The kitchen is given a decorative touch with retro inspired plant pots – home to essential cooking herbs.

How adorable? Nadiya shares a candid snap of her supportive family sitting waiting to watch her TV show ‘Nadiya’s Family Favourites’. Us eagle-eyed interior fans have spotted the Laura Ashley wallpaper on the walls, a great choice for a neutral yet decorative design.

No wonder Nadiya was distracted by this neon beauty! Perhaps better suited to a plain wall to shine bright in it’s own right, but it’s fabulous regardless. The wording seems an interesting choice at first, but those in the know will be aware when said ‘Elephant Juice’ is lip-read as I love you. What better sentiment for Nadia and husband Abdal along with their three children?

