A dreamy duvet will take the chill off winter nights

Maybe it’s not a good idea to give you even more reasons to stay in bed. But on a gloomy day like today, we couldn’t resist. Shorter days and longer nights are creeping up upon us, which means it’s the bed – not sofa or sun lounger – that becomes centre of attention.

With that in mind, we decided ours needed a revamp. And what better place to start than the Ideal Home range at Very? Our 5 of the best bedding picks have all the key trends for winter covered – quite literally. Get one now, ready to celebrate next Sunday 28th October’s National Sleep In Day.

1. For the trend setter – botanical bedding

Plant fronts are very much the new ditzy florals, and this stunning print is a fine example. Shades of blue, green and taupe blend together for a look that’s bold and yet soothing. This may be the height of fashion, but at the same time it’s not going to keep you up at night.

Buy now: Ideal Home Watercolour Fern 100% Cotton 180 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set, from £49, Very

2. For a natural look – leaf-print bedding

We’re staying on the botanical theme, but this smaller and softer print in grey is a good pick for those who like a pared-back look. Team with blush pink for a more feminine look, or with oranges and greens for something more autumnal.

Buy now: Ideal Home Modern Leaves Cotton Rich 180 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set, from £35, Very

3. For the glamourpuss – luxe velvet bedding

With this look waiting for you upstairs, you’ll be checking your watch all evening, counting the minutes until bedtime. And though the look may be decadent, you’ll find it surprisingly easy to work into your existing decor.

Buy now: Ideal Home Heidi Ombre Velvet Duvet Cover Set – Silver, from £45, Very

4. For sleeping easy – seersucker bedding

If you’re a light sleeper and love cranking the heat up in winter, you need this seersucker cotton bedding in your life. The breathable fabric is designed to beat the heat throughout the year. This set is made from 100% cotton with a 200 thread count, and has a unique texture perfect for wrapping up and indulging in the luxury feel.

Buy now: Ideal Home Seersucker 100% Cotton Duvet Cover Set, from £39, Very

5. For vintage style – deco bedding

Here’s a bed set that Jay Gatsby would be proud of. And it perfectly encapsulates the luxe revival that’s huge right now. Team it with brass accessories and layer up your bed with sumptuous fabrics like velvet and silk to build up the look. Or, if the navy and gold is too dramatic for you, opt for the grey-and-white version.

Buy now: Ideal Home Noir Nights Deco Curve Jacquard Duvet Cover Set – Navy, from £45, Very

Sweet dreams, everyone…